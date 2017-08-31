बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ये एक्टर है तैमूर का फैन, लेना चाहता है ऑटोग्राफ
{"_id":"59a7de674f1c1b56738b492c","slug":"father-saif-ali-khan-wants-to-have-the-autograph-of-taimur-ali-khan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u0948\u092e\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0928, \u0932\u0947\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0911\u091f\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 03:36 PM IST
तैमूर
स्टार किड्स की जब बात होती है तो सबसे पहला नाम
करीना
और
सैफ अली खान
के बेटे तैमूर का आता है।
तैमूर
के फैंस उनके मम्मी-पापा से भी ज्यादा हैं। अपने आप में एक अलग ही सेलेब्रिटी हैं तैमूर। अब सेलेब्रिटी हैं तो फैन फॉलोइंग भी होगी।
ऐसे में आप भी उनका ऑटोग्राफ लेना पसंद करेंगे लेकिन हाल ही में जिसने ये ख्वाहिश जताई है वो और कोई नहीं बल्कि उनके पापा सैफ अली खान हैं। जी हां सैफ अली खान बेटे तैमूर का ऑटोग्राफ लेना चाहते हैं क्योंकि उनका मानना है कि तैमूर एक स्टार हैं।
पढ़ें- महल में रहती और हीरों के बाथ टब में नहाती है ये सिंगर, कमाई आपकी सोच से भी ज्यादा
हाल ही में सैफ की आने वाली फिल्म 'शेफ' का ट्रेलर लॉन्च किया गया था। इसी ट्रेलर लॉन्चिंग इवेंट के दौरान सैफ ने ये बात कही कि वो एक पिता होने के नाते तैमूर का ऑटोग्राफ लेना चाहते हैं।
खैर, सैफ तो उनके पिता हैं लेकिन उनके फैंस की दुनियाभर में कमी नहीं है जो उनका ऑटोग्राफ लेना पसंद करेंगे।
