Here's an appeal to @prasoonjoshi_ : please do not make any cuts in what will be a defining film in our nation's history. Julie 2. 😂Nihalani pic.twitter.com/yOZGPv97Pt — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) September 4, 2017

Palhaj Nihalani's new film is destroying our Culture and our Sanskaars so I've made some options for the poster. pic.twitter.com/nhON3anQcU — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) September 4, 2017

Pahlaj Nihalani, the man who vowed to 'clean up' Indian cinema, returns to movies as the producer of this family entertainer. pic.twitter.com/db2PkUQheg — Suprateek Chatterjee (@SupraMario) September 4, 2017

The irony is that under the new CBFC, Pahlaj Nihalani is mostly free to produce whatever kind of movie he wants.

As he should be. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) September 4, 2017

Yeh Sanskar kya hai ? Julie overpowered Sanskar😁😇😎😋 — SachKoch (@sach29ind) September 4, 2017

No one would have given the #Julie2 poster a second look if it didn't say "Pahlaj Nihalani presents" in that point size. Shrewd move. pic.twitter.com/atsAy6CBlN — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) September 4, 2017

जिसके लिए सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें संस्कारी निहलानी से ट्रोल भी किया गया। ये तो साफ ही है कि फिल्म 'जूली 2' बोल्ड सीन से लबरेज है तो ऐसी फिल्म का डिस्ट्रिब्यूटर बनाना उनकी संस्कारी छवी पर बड़ा सवाल उठाता है।बताया जा रहा है कि फिल्म के डायरेक्ट दीपक शिवदासनी ने कहा, 'फिल्म देखने के बाद पहलाज निहलानी का कहना है कि ये अब मेरी फिल्म है और मैं इसे प्रेजेंट करूंगा।' आपको बता दें कि कुछ ही समय पहले पहलाज निहलानी को हटाकर प्रसून जोशी को बनाया गया है।हाल ही में पहलाज निहलानी ने इस फिल्म का पोस्टर भी रिलीज किया है। जिसे लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस उन्हें ट्रोल कर रहे हैं।