kavya kavya

साउथ के फेमस स्टार दुलकर सलमान इस फिल्म से करेंगे बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू

Presented by: कुशमिता राणा

Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 12:04 PM IST
dulquer salmaan to make bollywood debut with irrfan khan and mithila palkar with karwaan

दुलकर सलमान

दुलकर सलमान को लेकर काफी समय से लगातार खबरें आ रही थीं कि वो बहुत जल्द बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू करने वाले हैं। हाल ही में मिली जानकारी के अनुसार उनकी बॉलीवुड डेब्यू फिल्म का नाम भी तय कर लिया गया है। 
आकर्ष खुराना की फिल्म 'कारवां' में इरफान खान और मिथिला पालकर के साथ दुलकर सलमान बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू करने वाले हैं। हाल ही में मिथिला पालकर ने सोशल मीडिया पर इरफान और सलमान दुलकर के साथ एक बेहद प्यारा फोटो पोस्ट किया है। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने इसपर कैप्शन लिखा है, 'मेरे प्यारे को स्टार्स'।
 

Get all Entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood, television, hollywood, movie reviews, etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Entertainment and more news in Hindi.

dulquer salmaan irrfan khan bollywood entertainment

