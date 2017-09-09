Download App
kavya kavya

फैंस की दुआएं जानने पर भावुक हुए दिलीप कुमार, छलके आंसू

amarujala.com- Presented by: कुशमिता राणा

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 01:54 PM IST
dilip kumar becomes emotional after listening to the messages of fans

दिलीप कुमार

दिलीप कुमार की नासाज तबीयत को लेकर फैंस काफी परेशान थे जिसे लेकर वो सोशल मीडिया पर दिलीप कुमार के जल्द ठीक होने की दुआएं कर रहे थे। हाल ही में दिलीप कुमार के बेहद करीबी फैजल फारुकी ने उन्हें फैंस के ट्वीट पढ़ कर सुनाए। जिन्हें सुनकर वो भावुक हो गए। 
आपको बता दें कि फिलहाल दिलीप कुमार का ट्विटर फैजल फारूकी ही चला रहे हैं। फैजल फारूकी ने शुक्रवार को ट्वीट किया, 'साहब के बगल में बैठकर आप लोगों द्वारा भेजे गए सैकड़ों संदेश पढ़े। जब मैं संदेश पढ़ रहा था, तब वह मुस्कुरा रहे थे और उनकी आंखें नम हो गई थीं।' फारूकी आजकल दिलीप कुमार की ओर से ट्विटर पर पोस्ट करते हैं।

फारूकी ने यह भी बताया, 'साहब की तबीयत बेहतर है। आप सबके ट्वीट्स सुनकर वो मुस्कुराते रहे और खुशी से रो पड़े।' फारूकी रोज दिलीप कुमार के स्वास्थ्य संबंधी जानकारी सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर रहे हैं। 

कुछ दिनों पहले दिलीप कुमार की खराब तबीयत के कारण उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती करया गया था शायद फैंस की दुआओं का ही असर था कि वो कुछ ही दिनों में सलामत अपने घर लौट आए।  
 
Your Story has been saved!