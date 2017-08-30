बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एक्शन पैक्ड मूवी में ‘बॉक्सर वोडेयर’ की भूमिका निभाएंगे सुपरस्टार दर्शन!
Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 07:15 PM IST
दर्शन
कन्नड फिल्मों
के सुपरस्टार दर्शन थूगुदीपा अपनी अगली मूवी में बॉक्सर के किरदार में दिखेंगे। इस फिल्म का नाम ‘वोडेयर’ है। अभी इस फिल्म की शूटिंग शुरू नहीं हुई है।
कन्नड मूवी ‘वोडेयर’ की शूटिंग दिसंबर या जनवरी से शुरू होगी। इसके लिए दर्शन बेहद कड़ा प्रशिक्षण भी ले रहे हैं, ताकि अपने रोल में फिट बैठ सकें।
मशहूर सिंगर की कैंसर से मौत, म्यूजीशियन के तौर पर भी रखते थे पहचान
‘वोडेयर’ में दर्शन प्रोफेशनल बॉक्सर के किरदार में दिखेंगे। इस फिल्म के प्रोड्यूसर संदेश नागराज होंगे, जो दर्शन के बेहद करीबी लोगों में माने जाते हैं। ‘वोडेयर’ में बॉक्सिंग के साथ ही साउथ-ईस्ट एशियन मार्शल आर्ट्स का भी तड़का होगा। दर्शन इस फिल्म में ‘वोडेयर’ का कैरेक्टर निभाएंगे।
इस फिल्म की स्क्रिप्ट पवन वोडेयर लिख रहे हैं, जो पूरी होने के करीब है। इस साल दर्शन की ‘चक्रवर्ती’ फिल्म आ चुकी है, जो मेजर हिट साबित हुई है। दर्शन की फिल्म ‘तारक’ 29 सितंबर को रिलीज हो रही है।
