बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'दंगल' ने तोड़ दिए सारे रिकॉर्ड, कमाई के मामले में टॉप पर पहुंची
{"_id":"58749d9c4f1c1b1529ba95eb","slug":"dangal-18th-day-box-office-collection","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0949\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 02:43 PM IST
दंगल
बॉक्स ऑफिस पर आमिर खान स्टारर फिल्म 'दंगल' की कमाई रुकने का नाम नहीं ले रही है। 18वें दिन ये फिल्म बॉलीवुड की सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाली फिल्म बन गई है। फिल्म ने भारत में 349.65 करोड़ की कमाई कर ली है। इसके चलते 'दंगल' ने 'पीके' को पछाड़ दिया है। भारत में 'पीके' की कमाई 339.50 करोड़ थी। वहीं फिल्म का वर्ल्ड वाइड कलेक्शन 670 करोड़ पहुंच गया है।
क्रिटिक तरण आदर्श के मुताबिक, फिल्म की ओवरसीज कमाई 180 करोड़ पहुंच गई है। बता दें कि ‘दंगल’ ने तीन दिनों में ही 100 करोड़ का आंकड़ा छू लिया था। 100 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल होने वाली ये आमिर खान की पांचवीं फिल्म बन गई है। इससे पहले 2014 में ‘पीके’, 2013 में ‘धूम 2’, 2009 में ‘3 इडियट्स’ और 2008 में ‘गजनी’ इस क्लब में शामिल हो चुकी हैं।
'दंगल' ने तोड़ दिए सारे रिकॉर्ड, कमाई के मामले में टॉप पर पहुंची
फिल्म 'दंगल' को दुनिया भर में 5300 स्क्रीन्स के साथ रिलीज किया गया था। जिसमें से भारत में इसको 4300 स्क्रीन्स मिली थीं। साथ ही विदेशों में इसको 1000 स्क्रीन्स मिली थीं। बता दें कि 'दंगल' विदेशों में सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाली हिंदी फिल्म बन गई है।
फिल्म की कहानी हरियाणा के पहलवान महावीर सिंह फोगाट की जिंदगी पर आधारित है। आमिर खान ने इसमें महावीर सिंह की भूमिका निभाई है। फिल्म में दिखाया गया है कि किस तरह महावीर सिंह अपनी बेटियों गीता और बबीता को कुश्ती के दांव-पेंच सिखाकर उन्हें रेसलिंग का चैंपियन बनाते हैं। फिल्म को दर्शकों के साथ सेलेब्रिटीज ने भी काफी सराहा है।
आगे पढ़ें
'दंगल' ने तोड़ दिए सारे रिकॉर्ड, कमाई के मामले में टॉप पर पहुंची
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"58749d9c4f1c1b1529ba95eb","slug":"dangal-18th-day-box-office-collection","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0949\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"587490384f1c1ba16bba87ab","slug":"iim-bengaluru-announces-cat-result-top-20-slots-filled-by-men","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u091f \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e \u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924, 20 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u093f\u090f 100 \u092a\u0930\u0938\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
{"_id":"587491b54f1c1be165ba938e","slug":"joe-root-to-play-1st-one-day-against-india-in-pune","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0935\u0928\u0921\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u091c\u094b \u0930\u0942\u091f","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"58747f034f1c1b577fba89a0","slug":"mystery-behind-god-and-goddess-drinking-wine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0924\u093e \u092a\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c, \u0906\u0916\u200c\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
{"_id":"587485f04f1c1bb037ba85fd","slug":"yeh-hai-mohabbatein-actress-karishma-sharma-s-sexy-photoshoot-is-breaking-the-interne","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u093f\u0928\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"586f19004f1c1b076515972e","slug":"actor-om-puri-passed-away","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u092f\u0932\u093e \u092c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0947\u091f \u092a\u093e\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0913\u092e\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940, \u0926\u094b \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5861fdd94f1c1b2a41eec3bf","slug":"geeta-phogat-real-coach-pyara-ram-angry-with-film-dangal","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u0947\u091f\u093f\u0935 \u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0917\u0940\u0924\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0917\u093e\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u0915\u094b\u091a, \u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0932\u0940\u0917\u0932 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मंगलवार, 27 दिसंबर 2016
+
{"_id":"5869c7964f1c1b3f7aeebec1","slug":"raveena-tandon-visits-istanbul-attack-victim-abis-rizvi-residence-in-mumbai","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0902\u092c\u0941\u0932 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0938\u0930 \u0905\u092c\u0940\u0938 \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u0930\u0935\u0940\u0928\u093e \u091f\u0902\u0921\u0928, \u0926\u0940 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"585afeef4f1c1b3e4de393fe","slug":"aamir-khan-like-dangal-game-very-much","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u093e\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940\u0928 \u0916\u0947\u0932 \u2018\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932\u2019 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u092c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+
{"_id":"5859bd024f1c1bf248e39bc3","slug":"aamir-khan-s-dangal-not-to-release-in-pakistan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5844e47f4f1c1bde21a867d4","slug":"raise-and-salute-indian-armed-forces-by-heart","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0938\u094b\u091a\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092f\u0902\u0917 \u091c\u0947\u0928\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top