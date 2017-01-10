आपका शहर Close

'दंगल' ने तोड़ दिए सारे रिकॉर्ड, कमाई के मामले में टॉप पर पहुंची

Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 02:43 PM IST

Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 02:43 PM IST
dangal 18th day box office collection

दंगल

बॉक्स ऑफिस पर आमिर खान स्टारर फिल्म 'दंगल' की कमाई रुकने का नाम नहीं ले रही है। 18वें ‌दिन ये फिल्म बॉलीवुड की सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाली फिल्म बन गई है। फिल्म ने भारत में 349.65 करोड़ की कमाई कर ली है। इसके चलते 'दंगल' ने 'पीके' को पछाड़ दिया है। भारत में 'पीके' की कमाई 339.50 करोड़ थी। वहीं फिल्म का वर्ल्ड वाइड कलेक्‍शन 670 करोड़ पहुंच गया है। 
क्रिटिक तरण आदर्श के मुताबिक, फिल्म की ओवरसीज कमाई 180 करोड़ पहुंच गई है। बता दें कि ‘दंगल’ ने तीन दिनों में ही 100 करोड़ का आंकड़ा छू लिया था। 100 करोड़ के क्लब में शामिल होने वाली ये आमिर खान की पांचवीं फिल्म बन गई है। इससे पहले 2014 में ‘पीके’, 2013 में ‘धूम 2’, 2009 में ‘3 इडियट्स’ और 2008 में ‘गजनी’ इस क्लब में शामिल हो चुकी हैं।
'दंगल' ने तोड़ दिए सारे रिकॉर्ड, कमाई के मामले में टॉप पर पहुंची
