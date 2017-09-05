बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ऑस्कर में इंडियन फिल्म को एंट्री देने वाली कमेटी के पहले तेलुगु अध्यक्ष बने CV रेड्डी
Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 01:33 PM IST
सी वी रेड्डी
PC: The News Minutes
तेलुगु
फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के जाने माने प्रोड्यूसर-डायरेक्टन CV रेड्डी को ऑस्कर में इंडियन फिल्मों की एंट्री तय करने वाली कमेटी का अध्यक्ष बनाया गया है। रेड्डी इस पद पर पहुंचने वाले पहले तेलुगु व्यक्ति हैं। रेड्डी ने तेलुगु फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के साथ ही तमिल और कन्नड इंडस्ट्री के लिए भी काम किया है। अबतक इस पोस्ट पर उत्तरी भारत के लोग ही रहते आए हैं। अब उनकी अध्यक्षता में उस फिल्म का चुनाव किया जाएगा, जो फिल्म ऑस्कर में भारत की तरफ से भेजी जाएगी।
सीवी रेड्डी नेशनल अवॉर्ड तय करने वाली कमेटी के जूरी मेंबर रह चुके हैं, साथ ही कई इंटरनेशनल अवॉर्ड देने वाले बोर्डों में भी बतौर सदस्य अपना योदगान दे चुके हैं। सीवी रेड्डी ने इंडस्ट्री में अपनी पहली ही तेलुगु फिल्म 'बदिली' के जरिए खासा नाम कमा लिया था। ये फिल्म 1995 में आई थी और नंदी अवॉर्ड भी जीतने में सफल रही थी। सीवी रेड्डी ने 'स्वर्गनिकी वीडुकोलू' और 'वसंत' नाम से दो उपान्यास भी लिखे हैं।
...जब ऑस्कर में इंडिया ने गाड़े झंडे, हर किसी को हुआ गर्व
टीओआई की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक हैदराबाद में 16 सितंबर से 23 सितंबर तक ऐसी फिल्म की स्क्रीनिंग की जाएगी, जो ऑस्कर में एंट्री की दावेदार हैं। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक इस जूरी में 744 सदस्य होंगे, जिनमें अमिताभ बच्चन, ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चा, आमिर खान, प्रियंका चोपड़ा जैसी बॉलीवुड की मशहूर हस्तियां शामिल हैं।
