नए साल के जश्न में डूबा बाॅलीवुड, किसी ने देश तो किसी ने विदेश में किया सेलिब्रेट

टीम ड‌िज‌िटल,वाराणसी

Updated Sun, 01 Jan 2017 06:24 PM IST
Bollywood New year celebration, see pictures

घड़ी की सुईयों ने जैसे ही रात के 12 बजाए समूचा बालीवुड नए साल के जश्न में डूब गया। कुछ बालीवुड स्टार्स ने जहां देश के अंदर ही मस्ती की वहीं कई ने विदेश में न्यू ईयर सेलिब्रेट किया। वहीं कुछ ऐसे भी थे जिन्होंने घर पर ही जश्न मनाया। आगे की स्लाइड में देखें तस्वीरें-

सपा में सियासी बवंडर

अखिलेश बने सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष, शिवपाल की कुर्सी गई, अमर बाहर

