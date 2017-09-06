वरिष्ठ पत्रकार और हिंदुत्व राजनीति की कट्टर आलोचक गौरी लंकेश की मंगलवार को बंगलुरु में उनके घर के बाहर गोली मार कर हत्या कर दी गई। राजाराजेश्वरी नगर स्थित उनके आवास पर हत्या के विरोध में प्रदर्शन किया जा रहा है। गौरी लंकेश को हिंदुत्ववादी राजनीति का कट्टर आलोचक माना जाता था।

Shocking, shameful and disturbing in every way.. #India what have we become??? #GauriLakesh shot dead.. https://t.co/ZVhwsQStai — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 5, 2017

Dhabolkar , Pansare, Kalburgi , and now Gauri Lankesh . If one kind of people are getting killed which kind of people are the killers . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) September 5, 2017

When "intellectual" becomes an abuse, words are replied with bullets.



RIP #GauriLankesh. — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) September 5, 2017

Now looking forward to some of the cleverest justifications to this murder. #GauriLankesh — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) September 5, 2017

Dissent and opposing views are the bedrock of a functioning democracy.

Hope the murderers of #GauriLankesh are brought to book, and fast — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) September 5, 2017

अपने अखबार में भाजपा के नेताओं के खिलाफ खबर प्रकाशित करने के बाद भाजपा सांसद प्रह्लाद जोशी ने लंकेश के खिलाफ मानहानि का केस दायर कर रखा था। पत्रकार की मौत पर मीडिया जगत के लोगों ने दुख और आश्चर्य व्यक्त किया है। इसके साथ ही सोशल मीडिया पर सेलेब्रिटी भी जमकर इसकी खिलाफत में उतर आए हैं।पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार बताया जा रहा है कि लंकेश को राज राजेश्वरी नगर स्थित घर के बारह अज्ञात हमलावरों ने गोली मार दी। उनके शरीर पर गोलियों के कई निशान हैं, जिससे जाहिर होता है कि उनकी हत्या के लिए कई बार गोली चलाई गई।