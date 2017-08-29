मुंबई में इन दिनों भारी बारिश को लेकर स्थानीय लोगों को काफी मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। ऐसे में बॉलीवुड के इस गढ़ को आफत में देख स्टार्स सावधानी बरतने की सलाह दे रहे हैं इसी को लेकर वो सोशल मीडिया पर ट्वीट कर रहे हैं। आपको बता दें कि साल 2005 में अब तक इस साल सबसे ज्यादा बारिश दर्ज की गई है।

While I do this,alerts showing up on my phone about the rains in Mumbai.Please stay safe and take care everyone. — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) August 29, 2017

Happy National Sports Day.

Today’s sport of choice is swimming. Enjoy! #MumbaiRains — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 29, 2017

BMC helpline 1916. Police Helpline 100..Home is the safest.. for most. Find shelter and give shelter. Be safe Mumbai #mumbairains — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 29, 2017

Heaviest rains since 2005?!?!?! Well hope everyone's safe and running! #MumbaiRains — Karan Tacker (@karantacker) August 29, 2017

Heavy rains predicted. Pls get back home & stay safe. Kudos to @MumbaiPolice & others who are out trying to ease the situation. #MumbaiRains — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 29, 2017

Went for a trek, and came back to#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/RiDOyGnq5L — Harshvardhan Rane (@harsha_actor) August 29, 2017

Was headed to a meeting & a tree just fell on my car! Have no idea how we escaped safe🙈🙏🏼The roads are a mess.Don't go out unless u have to! — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) August 29, 2017

#MumbaiRains stay safe. Stay indoors. Am not in town. Seeing pics on news sites. Hope it's not 2005 again. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) August 29, 2017

रेलवे स्टेशन हो या हाई वे यहां तक कि एयरपोर्ट, हर जगह कुछ नजर आ रहा है तो पानी। सभी जगह 3 से 4 फीट पानी भरा हुआ है लेकिन बारिश है कि थमने का नाम ही नहीं ले रही है। इसी को लेकर #MumbaiRains सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड कर रहा है। सभी सेलेब्रिटी इस हैशटैग के साथ ट्वीट कर रहे हैं।