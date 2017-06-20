बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नहीं रहे मशहूर एक्टर अमृत पाल, शोक में डूबा बॉलीवुड
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 10:12 AM IST
बॉलीवुड
के मशहूर एक्टर
अमृत पाल
का निधन हो गया है। उनका बेटी ने इस बात की जानकारी दी कि काफी समय से उनकी तबीयत खराब थी। लंबी बिमारी के चलते उनका
निधन
कल शाम पांच बजे हो गया। अमृत पाल ने अपने फिल्मी करियर में 100 से ज्यादा फिल्मों में अपने अभिनय छाप छोड़ने के बाद अमृत ने कल अखिरी सांस ली।
विनोद खन्ना, अनिल कपूर और धर्मेंद्र जैसे सुपरस्टार के साथ उन्होने ‘कसम’, ‘प्यार के दो पल’ और ‘फरिश्ते’ जैसी कई यादगार फिल्मों में काम किया। उनके निधन की जानकारी देते हुए उनकी बेटी ने बताया कि कई दिनों से चल और बैठ भी नहीं पा रहे थे। बीमारी के ही कारण वो काफी समय से फिल्मों में भी नजर नहीं आ रहे थे।
अमृत निगेटिव किरदारों के लिए जाने जाते थे। ‘प्यार के दो पल’ में उनके निगेटिव किरदार के लिए खूब वाह-वाही बटोरी थी। इस फिल्म में पूनम ढिल्लो और मिथुन चक्रवर्ती नजर आये थे। ऐसे दिग्गज कलाकार काचले जाना इंडस्ट्री के लिए काफी दुभार्ग्यपूर्ण है। कुछ समय से फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के दिग्गजो कुछ दिग्गजो ने दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया जिसमें विनोद खन्ना और ओम पुरी जैसे कलाकार शामिल हैं।
