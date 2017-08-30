Download App
kavya kavya

एक और 'बायोपिक' में दिखेंगे 'बिग बी', सैराट के डायरेक्टर बनाएंगे फिल्म!

amarujala.com- Presented by: श्रवण शुक्ला

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 08:28 PM IST
एक और 'बायोपिक' में दिखेंगे 'बिग बी', सैराट के डायरेक्टर बनाएंगे फिल्म!

अमिताभ बच्चन

महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन बायोपिक में पहले भी काम कर चुके हैं। अब वो फिर से बायोपिक मूवी में काम करने वाले हैं। उन्होंने बेहद चर्चित मराठी फिल्म 'सैराट' को बनाने वाले डायरेक्टर नागराज मंजुले इस फिल्म पर काम कर रहे हैं। हालांकि अभी तक इस फिल्म का टाइटल फाइनल नहीं किया गया है।
'सैराट' के डायरेक्टर नागराज मंजुले की ये पहली फिल्म होगी। इस फिल्म में अमिताभ बच्चन का किरदार नागपुर के स्लम्स में फुटबाल खेलने वाले बच्चों की मदद करने वाले विजय बरसे का रोल निभाएंगे। विजय बरसे नागपुर में स्लम सॉकर्स नाम का एनजीओ चलाते थे, जो फुटबाल गेम खेलने वाले स्लम के गरीब बच्चों को मदद करते थे।
अक्टूबर से शुरू होगी शूटिंग
