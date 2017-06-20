बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फिल्में नहीं मिलने से तनाव में थी अंजलि, शादी की खबर से गई थीं घबरा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
bhojpuri actress-anjali-shrivastavs-mother-says-her-daughter-cannot-commit-suicide
{"_id":"5948bd964f1c1bf8188b4879","slug":"bhojpuri-actress-anjali-shrivastavs-mother-says-her-daughter-cannot-commit-suicide","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u091c\u0932\u093f, \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u0918\u092c\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 12:02 PM IST
भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस
अंजलि श्रीवास्तव
ने पंखे से लटक कर आत्महत्या कर ली।
अंजलि
का शव मुंबई के जुहू स्थित उनके घर पर पंखे से लटका हुआ मिला। लेकिन अंजलि की मां का कहना है कि उनकी बेटी आत्महत्या नहीं कर सकती। अंजलि की मां ने न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई को बताया, 'वो आत्महत्या नहीं कर सकती, इस मामले की जांच होनी चाहिए।'
Most Viewed
{"_id":"592a3a664f1c1b4a01535d46","slug":"jhanvi-kapoor-try-to-seek-ranbir-kapoor-attention-at-karan-johar-birthday-bash","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0902\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0939\u094d\u0928\u0935\u0940, \u092d\u093e\u0935 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e!","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5937dcc94f1c1b34539c92c1","slug":"dangal-girl-fatima-sana-sheikh-photoshoot-for-gq-magazine-see-her-hot-avtaar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0942\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932' \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093f\u092e\u0938\u0942\u091f \u0905\u0935\u0924\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"593564054f1c1b821c9c7d40","slug":"bollywood-actress-item-girl-helen-faces-starvation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0947\u0932\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a, \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 '\u092e\u0939\u092c\u0942\u092c\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5948adbf4f1c1b0b458b4759","slug":"veena-nagda-is-bollywood-mehandi-queen-rekha-madhuri-dixit-dimple-kapadia-is-her-clients","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u0947\u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0947\u0902\u0939\u0926\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0935\u0940\u0928\u093e, \u092b\u0940\u0938 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092d\u0930\u094b\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59487eb04f1c1b22098b46cd","slug":"dabangg-actor-sonu-sood-wife-sonali-sood-unknown-facts-about-their-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 '\u091b\u0947\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939' \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u0935\u0940, \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 20 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5948bb444f1c1b01708b47e8","slug":"nargis-fakhri-to-make-singing-debut-with-canadian-musician-kardinal-offishall","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0930\u0917\u093f\u0938 \u092b\u093e\u0916\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u091a\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0936\u094c\u0915, \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5948bb514f1c1b35498b49a0","slug":"baadshaho-teaser-out-ajay-devgn-emraan-hashmi-esha-gupta-and-vidyut-jamwal-does-great-action","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0936\u093e\u0939\u094b' \u0915\u093e \u091f\u0940\u091c\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c, \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0930\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0948 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top