इस म्यूजिक एल्बम से सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर वापसी करेंगी 'वान्टेड' गर्ल

Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 11:54 AM IST
ayesha takia ready to comeback with music video from album Zindagi Yeh zindagi
सलमान खान के साथ फिल्म 'वान्टेड' में नजर आई आएशा टाकिया जल्द एक बार फिर से सिल्वर स्क्रीन पर वापसी करने वाली हैं। आएशा एक म्यूजिक वीडियो से वापसी करने जा रही हैं। बता दें म्यूजिक एल्बम ‘जिंदगी ये जिंदगी’ के गाने 'जिंदगी तुझसे क्या करें शिकवे' में नजर आने वाली है। हाल ही में आएशा ने गाने का फर्स्ट लुक सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया है।
इसे लवली सिंह ने डायरेक्ट किया है। इस गाने का टीजर भी आएशा ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट किया है। आयशा ने जो पोस्टर जारी किया वह एक फिल्म के पोस्टर जैसा दिख रहा है। इस म्यूजिक वीडियो को एक कहानी के साथ पेश किया जा रहा है। खबरें हैं कि इस वीडियो में महिला सशक्तिकरण पर आधारित कहानी को प्रस्तुत किया गया है।

इस म्यूजिक वीडियो में आयशा एक्शन करती हुई भी दिख सकती हैं। यह उस औरत की कहानी होगी, जो चाइल्ड ट्रैफिकिंग से अपनी अपनी बहन को बचाने की कोशिश में लगी है। आपको बता दें कि सपा नेता अबू आजमी के बेटे फरहान आजमी से शादी करने के बाद आयशा टाकिया ने फिल्मों में काम करना छोड़ दिया था। 
 
 

#ZindagiYehZindagi

A post shared by Ayesha Takia Azmi (@ayeshatakia) on



 



 
