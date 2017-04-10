बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'हाफ गर्लफ्रेंड' का ट्रेलर रिलीज, 'दोस्त से ज्यादा पर गर्लफ्रेंड से कम'
Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 02:00 PM IST
हाफ गर्लफ्रेंड फिल्म का पोस्टर
फिल्म में अर्जुन कपूर ने माधव झा नाम के लड़के का किरदार निभाया है जो रिया सोमानी यानि श्रद्धा कपूर के प्यार में दीवाना हो जाता है। दोनों की लव-स्टोरी दिल्ली के एक कॉलेज से शुरू होती है जो अंत तक न्यूयॉर्क पहुंच जाती है।
'दोस्त से ज्यादा लेकिन गर्लफ्रेंड से कम' बात से शुरू हुई ये स्टोरी कैसे मोड़ लेती है, यही है फिल्म की कहानी। अर्जुन ने पहली बार किसी बिहारी लड़के का किरदार निभाया है लेकिन वह बिहार की लोकल भाषा को सही से पकड़ नहीं पाए हैं। वहीं श्रद्धा अपनी बाकी फिल्मों की तरह ग्लैमरस लग रही हैं। दिल्ली की लड़की के किरदार में वह जंच रही हैं।
फिल्म चेतन भगत की इसी नाम से बेस्ट सेलिंग नॉवेल पर आधारित है। ट्रेलर देख कर लग रहा है जिन भी लोगों ने ये किताब पढ़ी है, उनके लिए फिल्म में कुछ खास नहीं होगा। 'हाफ गर्लफ्रेंड' का निर्देशन मोहित सूरी कर रहे हैं। इसे बालाजी मोशन पिक्चर्स, मोहित सूरी और चेतन भगत ने मिलकर प्रोड्यूस किया है। फिल्म 19 मई को रिलीज होगी।
देखिए फिल्म का ट्रेलर-
VIDEO
