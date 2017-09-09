बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'थुपक्की' और 'गजिनी' की सीक्वेल 'स्पाइडर' महेश बाबू के साथ बनाएंगे मुरुगादोस
{"_id":"59b41cb44f1c1bf87f8b55d7","slug":"ar-murugadoss-will-make-remake-of-ghajini-and-thapakki-with-mahesh-babu","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0925\u0941\u092a\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0940' \u0914\u0930 '\u0917\u091c\u093f\u0928\u0940' \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0932 '\u0938\u094d\u092a\u093e\u0907\u0921\u0930' \u092e\u0939\u0947\u0936 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0917\u093e\u0926\u094b\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 10:38 PM IST
स्पाइडर फिल्म का पोस्टर
PC: Spyder-The Movie
दक्षिण भारतीय फिल्मों में जिस सबसे बड़ी फिल्म का इंतजार इस समय हो रहा है, वो है
महेश बाबू
की '
स्पाइडर
'। ये फिल्म तेलुगु के साथ ही तमिल में भी बनाई जा रही है। 9 सितंबर को इस फिल्म के तमिल वर्जन का म्यूजिक लांच किया गया। इस बीच फिल्म के डायरेक्टर
ए आर मुरुगादोस
ने कहा है कि वो अपनी दो सबसे सफल फिल्मों 'गजिनी', और 'थुपक्की' के सीक्वेल के बारे में सोच रहे हैं और वो इन दोनों फिल्मों में हीरो के तौर पर महेश बाबू को ही लेंगे
'
स्पाइडर
' के म्यूजिक लांच के समय ए आर मुरुगादास ने कहा कि वो अपनी दो सबसे सफल फिल्मों 'गजिनी', और 'थुपक्की' के सीक्वेल के बारे में सोच रहे हैं और वो इन दोनों फिल्मों में हीरो के तौर पर महेश बाबू को ही लेंगे।
इस दौरान एक्ट्रेस
रकुल प्रीत सिंह
ने कहा कि महेश बाबू ने इस फिल्म के लिए बेहद कड़ी मेहनत की है। इस फिल्म के अलावा उन्होंने किसी और फिल्म पर काम ही नहीं किया। उन्होंने अपने काम से मुझे भी प्रेरित किया।
खुद महेश बाबू ने भी फिल्म के गानों की लांचिंग की जानकारी ट्विटर पर दी।
चेन्नई में इस फिल्म के म्यूजिक लांच के साथ ही फिल्म के प्रोड्यूसरों इस फिल्म के 'थुपक्की' जैसी सफल होने के दावे भी कर डाले। महेश बाबू की इस फिल्म का इंतजार सभी कर रहे हैं।
नीचे सुनें, 'स्पाइडर' के तमिल और तेलुगु वर्जन के म्यूजिक के गाने...
तेलुगु-
VIDEO
तमिल-
VIDEO
