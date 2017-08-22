आपका शहर Close

'ट्रिपल तलाक' को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले पर ये बोले अनुपम खेर

कुशमिता राणा

Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 03:43 PM IST
anupam kher welcomes the historic verdict of supreme court against triple talaq

अनुपम खेर

ट्रिपल तलाक के मुद्दे पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले का बॉलीवुड स्टार अनुपम खेर ने स्वागत किया है। अनुपम खैर ने इस फैसले को ऐतिहासिक बताया है। सोशल मीडिया पर ट्वीट करते हुए उन्होंने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले की सराहना की है। 
ट्वीट करते हुए अनुपम खेर मे कहा, 'कुछ फैसले ना तो लिबटार्ड्स के लिए होते हैं, ना पप्पुओ के लिए, ना भक्तों के लिए। #TripleTalaq का फैसला महिलाओं के मानवाधिकार की जीत है, बस।'

आपको बता दें कि अनुपम खेर ने अपने ट्वीट में HeForShe को भी टैग किया है। ये पेज जेंडर इक्वेलिटी की मुहीम को लेकर ट्विटर पर एक्टिव है। 
 

Your Story has been saved!