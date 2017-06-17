आपका शहर Close

'करतार सिंह' बन सबको हंसाने जल्द आ रहे हैं अनिल कपूर

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 01:00 PM IST
Anil Kapoor Will Be Essaying 'Kartar Singh' In Film 'Mubarakan' Starring Arjun Kapoor

अनिल कपूर

अनिल कपूर जल्द ही अपने भतीजे अर्जुन कपूर के साथ फिल्म 'मुबारकां' में नजर आने वाले हैं। चाचा-भतीजे की ये जोड़ी पहली बार किसी फिल्म में साथ आ रही है और इसकी पहली झलक जल्द ही देखने को मिलेगी। फिल्म का ट्रेलर 14 जून को आने वाला था लेकिन अब ये 20 तारीख को आएगा।
इस खबर की पुष्टी करते हुए फिल्म विश्लेषक तरण आदर्श ने फिल्म से अनिल कपूर के किरदार के बारे में भी खुलासा किया। फिल्म में अनिल कपूर के किरदार का नाम 'करतार सिंह' का होगा। लोगों का दिल जीतने अनिल और अर्जुन की जोड़ी 28 जुलाई को सिनेमाघरों में आएगी।
 


फिल्म में अर्जुन के लव इंट्रेस्ट का रोल आथिया शेट्टी और इलियाना डिक्रूज निभाती नजर आएंगी वहीं अनिल कपूर फिल्म में भी अर्जुन के चाचा ही बने हैं। फिल्म एक रोमांटिक कॉमेडी है जिसकी कहानी एक शादी के इर्द-गिर्द बुनी गई है। फिल्म को 'नो एंट्री' और 'वेलकम' जैसी हिट कॉमेडी फिल्में देने वाले अनीस बज्मी ने डायरेक्ट किया है। कहा जा रहा है कि इस फिल्म से अनीस कॉमेडी में वापसी कर सकते हैं। उनकी पिछली कुछ फिल्में बॉक्स ऑफिस पर वो कमाल दिखाने में नाकाम रही थीं जो 'वेलकम' और 'नो एंट्री' ने दिखाया था।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

