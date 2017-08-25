Download App
kavya kavya

अनिल कपूर के हिट टीवी शो '24' का आएगा थर्ड पार्ट, ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी

amarujala.com- Presented by: मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 04:22 PM IST
Anil Kapoor tweeted that his hit TV show 24 will have its third season

anil kapoor

बड़े पर्दे पर अपना जलवा बिखेरने के बाद बॉलीवुड के फॉरएवर यंग स्टार अनिल कपूर एक बार फिर छोटे पर्दे पर धमाल मचाने के लिए बिल्कुल तैयार हैं। जल्द ही अनिल कपूर 24 के सीजन 3 में नजर आने वाले हैं।
पढ़ें- उज्मा अहमद पर बन रही फिल्म, ये एक्‍ट्रेस करेंगी लीड रोल

बता दें इससे पहले के 24 के दोनों सीजन हिट रहे थे। अनिल कपूर ने अपने फैंस को इस बात की जानकारी ट्वीट कर दी है। हालांकि ये तीसरी सीरिज कब से शुरू होगी इसका खुलासा अभी तक नहीं किया गया है। अनिल कपूर इस सीरीज को लेकर काफी एक्साइटेड हैं। 

गौरतलब है कि 24 एक हॉलीवुड सीरीज से इंस्पायर्ड है।  
 


फिलहाल अनिल कपूर दर्शकों को जल्द ही ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन के साथ फिल्म 'फन्ने खान' में दिखाई देने वाले हैं। इस फिल्म में माधवन नजर आएंगे। 
 
Get all Entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood, television, hollywood, movie reviews, etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Entertainment and more news in Hindi.

