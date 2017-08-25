बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अनिल कपूर के हिट टीवी शो '24' का आएगा थर्ड पार्ट, ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी
{"_id":"599ffe694f1c1b447e8b4682","slug":"anil-kapoor-tweeted-that-his-hit-tv-show-24-will-have-its-third-season","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093f\u091f \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u0936\u094b '24' \u0915\u093e \u0906\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0925\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f, \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 04:22 PM IST
anil kapoor
बड़े पर्दे पर अपना जलवा बिखेरने के बाद
बॉलीवुड
के फॉरएवर यंग स्टार
अनिल कपूर
एक बार फिर छोटे पर्दे पर धमाल मचाने के लिए बिल्कुल तैयार हैं। जल्द ही अनिल कपूर 24 के सीजन 3 में नजर आने वाले हैं।
पढ़ें- उज्मा अहमद पर बन रही फिल्म, ये एक्ट्रेस करेंगी लीड रोल
बता दें इससे पहले के 24 के दोनों सीजन हिट रहे थे। अनिल कपूर ने अपने फैंस को इस बात की जानकारी ट्वीट कर दी है। हालांकि ये तीसरी सीरिज कब से शुरू होगी इसका खुलासा अभी तक नहीं किया गया है। अनिल कपूर इस सीरीज को लेकर काफी एक्साइटेड हैं।
गौरतलब है कि 24 एक हॉलीवुड सीरीज से इंस्पायर्ड है।
फिलहाल अनिल कपूर दर्शकों को जल्द ही ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन के साथ फिल्म 'फन्ने खान' में दिखाई देने वाले हैं। इस फिल्म में माधवन नजर आएंगे।
{"_id":"59a0074b4f1c1bf1738b470a","slug":"now-you-can-know-from-google-that-are-depression-or-not","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"9 \u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u0942\u0917\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a \u0921\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902? ","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
{"_id":"599fea294f1c1bc6248b4847","slug":"cabbage-and-ginger-juice-will-keep-your-heart-healthy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0947\u0939\u0924\u092e\u0902\u0926 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f \u0930\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u093f\u090f\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u0917\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0938 \u092f\u0947 '\u0916\u093e\u0938' \u091c\u0942\u0938","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
{"_id":"599fe1fa4f1c1bdb1b8b483d","slug":"these-are-the-reasons-why-your-baby-bump-is-not-going-even-after-delivery","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u093f\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u092a ? \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
{"_id":"599fd33d4f1c1b71328b460b","slug":"these-everyday-habits-may-damage-your-spine-easily","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0917\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0930\u0940\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0921\u094d\u0921\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u0938\u0930 ","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
{"_id":"599fda0c4f1c1bda1b8b4784","slug":"bollywood-actor-gurmeet-ram-rahim-singh-luxry-lifestyle","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u091f \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0917\u0941\u0930\u092e\u0940\u0924 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e, \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0932 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e-\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
