बॉलीवुड के कमाऊ खानों को पीछे छोड़ इस मामले में आगे निकले बिग बी
Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 01:47 PM IST
महानायक
अमिताभ बच्चन
की लोकप्रियता दिनों दिन बढ़ती जा रही है। कमाई के मामले में भले ही
शाहरुख खान
ने बाजी मार ली हो लेकिन पसंद के मामले में अभी बी बिग बी ही सबसे आगे है। दरअसल, हम बात कर रहे हैं सोशल मीडिया ट्विटर पर फॉलोअर्स की।
बिग बी के फॉलेअर्स की लिस्ट 29 मिलिन हो गई है। जो शाहरुख खान, सलमान खान और अक्षय कुमार से भी ज्यादा है। इससे ये तो साफ है कि बिग बी का जलवा फैंसमें अभी कायम है। फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में ये संख्या सबसे ज्यादा है।
इसके बाद नंबर आता है शाहरुख खान का। फिलहाल शाहरुख के ट्विटर पर फॉलोवर्स 27.6 मिलियन हैं। इसके साथ ही आपको बता दें दीपिका पादुकोण 20 मिलियन फॉलोअर्स के साथ एशिया की सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो की जाने वाली महिला हैं।
पढ़ें- VIDEO: गणपति दर्शन करने पहुंची थीं जया बच्चन, भीड़ में फैन की हरकत देख खो बैठीं आपा
फिल्मों की बात करें तो अमिताभ बच्चन जल्द ही आमिर खान की फिल्म 'ठग्स ऑफ हिन्दुस्तान' में नजर आने वाले हैं। इसके साथ ही इन दिनों वो टीवी के सबसे मशहूर शो 'कौन बनेगा करोड़पति' को होस्ट कर रहे हैं।
