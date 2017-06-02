बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सिद्धार्थ के जाते ही आलिया की लाइफ में आया नया प्यार, देखें तस्वीर
{"_id":"59b1132c4f1c1bfe7f8b4a2d","slug":"alia-bhatt-get-new-love-in-her-pet-after-break-up-with-siddharth-malhotra","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0906\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092b \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 03:15 PM IST
आलिया भट्ट
सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा
और
आलिया भट्ट
के रिलेशनशिप की खबरों से फिल्मी गलियारा इन दिनों पटा हुआ है। कुछ दिनों पहले बताया जा रहा था कि सिद्धार्थ और आलिया का ब्रेकअप हो गया है।
वहीं अब इन दिनों आलिया के करीब कोई और ही नजर आ रहा है। सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट की गई ताजा तस्वीर इस बात का सुबूत है। दरअसल आलिया अपनी पैट कैट के साथ बेहद खुश हैं।
आलिया इन दिनोंं जमकर अपनी पैट के साथ फोटोज शेयर कर रही हैं। ताजी तस्वीर का तो कैप्शन भी बेहद खूबसूरत है। कैप्शन कुछ यूं है-'कुछ चीजें बिना मशक्कत के आपके दिल को भर देती हैं।'
पढ़ें- जैकी चैन का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ चुकी है राम रहीम की बेटी हनीप्रीत, इस मकसद से बनाती थी फिल्में
आलिया समय समय पर अपने पैट के साथ फोटोज शेयर करती रहती हैं जो बेहद क्यूट होती हैं। यहां देखिए आलिया और उनके पैट की कुछ खास रिलेशनशिप।
