बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'टाइगर जिंदा है' में होगा सलमान का जबरदस्त एक्शन, ये तस्वीर कर रही बयां
{"_id":"59afbbc74f1c1bee078b48b9","slug":"ali-abbas-zafar-posts-salman-khan-action-look-from-the-set-of-tiger-zinda-hai","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 02:45 PM IST
सलमान खान
और कैटरीना कैफ की आने वाली फिल्म '
टाइगर जिंदा है
' में जबरदस्त एक्शन होने वाला हैं, ये बयां कर रही है हाल ही में सेट से आई ये तस्वीर। फोटो में गन फायर करते हुए दिखाया गया है। चेहरा तो इस फोटो में छुपाया गया है लेकिन दमदार बाजू देखकर ये अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है कि ये सलमान खान ही हैं।
इस फोटो को फिल्म के डायरेक्टर अली अब्बास जफर ने सोशल मीडिया पर ट्वीट करते हुए मजेदार कैप्शन में लिखा है 'आग और बंदूक से ये दिसंबर गर्माने वाला है।' अब फिल्म सलमान खान की हो तो उससे एक्शन और रोमांस की उम्मीद करना तो बनता ही है और साथ हों कैटरीना कैफ तो कहने ही क्या।
पढ़ें- हीरो-हीरोइन के फेवरेट हेयर स्टाइलिस्ट हैं हबीब, 500 सैलून के मालिक बन हर साल कमा रहे करोड़ों रुपए
आपको बता दें कि फिल्म की शूटिंग भारत से अलग कई देशों में की जा रही है। फिल्म के सेट से पहले भी कुछ तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं। अब देखना ये होगा कि सलमान-कैटरीना की ये फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कितना धमाल मचा पाती है।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59afa3554f1c1b83078b47d7","slug":"obesity-people-are-three-times-more-prone-to-swine-flue-disease","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u091f\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 '\u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0942' \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930\u094d\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e ","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"59af98e94f1c1b99078b4814","slug":"four-signs-that-proof-you-are-not-ready-for-marriage","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0924\u092f \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0909\u0932\u091d\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"59ae77f54f1c1b64078b468a","slug":"munnabhai-mbbs-actor-vishal-thakkar-missing-from-2-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0902\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b, GF \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0918\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59ae82c14f1c1b84078b4618","slug":"if-you-are-a-foodie-must-travel-in-these-cities","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u094c\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0928 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0928\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0932\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"59ae82734f1c1b06088b46b1","slug":"medicinal-qualities-of-honey-helps-in-healing-wounds-and-other-benefits","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093e\u0930-\u092c\u093e\u0930 \u091f\u0942\u091f \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u0916\u0942\u0928 ? \u0936\u0939\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0916\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u090f\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"59accbb34f1c1b07278b5055","slug":"aamir-khan-and-priyanka-chopra-to-star-upcoming-film-salute","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59aba4c24f1c1b1d278b5079","slug":"baadshaho-box-office-collection-day-2-ajay-devgn-and-emraan-hashmi-film-earns-rs-15-60-crore","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092d\u0940 \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0936\u093e\u0939\u094b' \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59acd3ac4f1c1b0e278b509e","slug":"sussanne-khan-tweet-for-ex-husband-hritik-roshan-after-the-allegations-by-kangana-ranaut","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u0924\u094b \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u091c\u0948\u0928, \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u092d\u0930\u094b\u0938\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59abe3134f1c1bf5278b4f4c","slug":"ajay-devgnis-taking-sleeping-pills-because-of-his-daughter-nysa","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59abb0894f1c1be4278b4e70","slug":"ayushmann-khurana-and-bhumi-starrer-film-shubh-mangal-savdhan-earns-rs-5-56-crore-on-saturday","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0936\u093e\u0939\u094b' \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 '\u0936\u0941\u092d \u092e\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928', \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59ab81a34f1c1b12278b4f1c","slug":"sanjay-dutt-and-rani-mukerji-to-star-upcoming-film-malang","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u091c\u0942 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0911\u092b\u0930, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!