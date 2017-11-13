Download App
अक्षय कुमार की 'रोबोट 2' की रिलीज डेट बदली, इस महीने देख पाएंगे फिल्म

amarujala.com- Presented by: मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 02:21 PM IST
Akshay kumar and Rajnikanth starrer robot 2 to be released on april 2018

अक्षय कुमार के फैंस के लिए एक निराश कर देने वाली खबर आई है। खिलाड़ी कुमार की मोस्ट अवेटिड फिल्म 'रोबोट 2' की रिलीजिंग डेट को बढ़ा दिया गया है। 

akshay kumar

आज का मुद्दा
