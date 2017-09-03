बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बेटी न्यासा की वजह से नींद की गोलियां लेने पर मजबूर हुए अजय देवगन
{"_id":"59abe3134f1c1bf5278b4f4c","slug":"ajay-devgnis-taking-sleeping-pills-because-of-his-daughter-nysa","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 05:18 PM IST
ajay devgn
हाल ही में बॉक्स ऑफिस पर रिलीज फिल्म '
बादशाहो
' की सफलता से खुश
अजय देवगन
ने एक बयान दिया है। उनका ये बयान अपनी फिल्म के बारे में नहीं बल्कि अपनी बेटी न्यासा के बारे में है।
'बॉलीवुड हंगामा' को दिए एक इंटरव्यू में अजय ने बताया कि कैसे उन्हें अपनी बेटी न्यासा की वजह से रात को नींद की गोलियां खानी पड़ रही हैं। जब बॉलीवुड के इस 'सिंघम' से इसके पीछे का कारण पूछा गया तो उन्होंने बताया कि उन्होंने अपनी बेटी न्यासा को पढ़ने के लिए सिंगापुर भेजा हुआ है।
पढ़ें- 'मणिकार्णिका' में इस हीरो के साथ रोमांस करेंगी अंकिता लोखंडे
अजय ने बताया कि बेटी की गैरमौजूदगी में वो उसे बहुत मिस कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि अभी उनकी बेटी को उनसे अलग हुए कुछ ही दिन हुए हैं लेकिन उन्हें सोने के लिए नींद की गोलियों का सहारा लेना पड़ रहा है।
उन्होंने कहा था कि अपनी फिल्म की रिलीज के बाद वो अपनी बेटी से मिलने सिंगापुर जाने वाले हैं। फिलहाल आपको बता दें कि अजय की फिल्म 'बादशाहो' को दर्शकों से अच्छा रिस्पांस मिल रहा है। फिल्म ने पहले ही दिन 12 करोड़ की कमाई कर ली थी। कुल मिलाकर ये फिल्म अब तक 27.63 करोड़ का बिजनेस कर चुकी है।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59abe1714f1c1b5e738b4d7e","slug":"know-the-health-benefits-of-yog-nidra-yoga","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 '\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0928\u093f\u0926\u094d\u0930\u093e' \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"59abd62d4f1c1bec278b4fb1","slug":"know-the-unknown-facts-about-newly-appointed-defence-minister-nirmala-sitharaman","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u0940\u0924\u093e\u0930\u092e\u0923 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u093f\u091c\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092f\u0947 5 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u091a\u0938\u094d\u092a \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a!","category":{"title":"Stress Management ","title_hn":"\u0930\u0939\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0942\u0932","slug":"stress-management"}}
{"_id":"59abb87f4f1c1bee278b4d56","slug":"try-these-home-remedy-for-soft-and-shiny-hair","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u092c\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902 ","category":{"title":"Home Remedies","title_hn":"\u0918\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0942 \u0928\u0941\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0916\u0947","slug":"home-remedies"}}
{"_id":"59aba9d34f1c1b52738b4d86","slug":"to-get-rid-of-body-pain-have-green-chiles-on-a-regular-basis","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0920\u0940\u0915 \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u091c \u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u091c","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"59aaa6ba4f1c1bf4278b4e10","slug":"these-five-drinks-will-help-you-to-lose-weight","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 5 drinks \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u092e \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0928, \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0908 ","category":{"title":"Fitness","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u091f\u0928\u0947\u0938","slug":"fitness"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"59aba4c24f1c1b1d278b5079","slug":"baadshaho-box-office-collection-day-2-ajay-devgn-and-emraan-hashmi-film-earns-rs-15-60-crore","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092d\u0940 \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0936\u093e\u0939\u094b' \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59abb0894f1c1be4278b4e70","slug":"ayushmann-khurana-and-bhumi-starrer-film-shubh-mangal-savdhan-earns-rs-5-56-crore-on-saturday","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0936\u093e\u0939\u094b' \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 '\u0936\u0941\u092d \u092e\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928', \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59ab81a34f1c1b12278b4f1c","slug":"sanjay-dutt-and-rani-mukerji-to-star-upcoming-film-malang","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u091c\u0942 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0911\u092b\u0930, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59ab650e4f1c1b16278b4ede","slug":"hema-malini-cute-plans-to-make-esha-deol-baby-learn-dance","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908\u0936\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0913\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0947\u092e\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59ab95e14f1c1b04278b4f08","slug":"ajay-devgn-is-happy-to-see-baadshaho-is-getting-good-response-at-box-office","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 ? ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59ab78194f1c1bf1278b4ec6","slug":"baahubali-fame-prabhas-updated-his-facebook-cover-photo-know-fans-reaction","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0941\u092c\u0932\u0940' \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092a\u0921\u0947\u091f \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0935\u0930 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b, \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!