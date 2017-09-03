Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

बेटी न्यासा की वजह से नींद की गोलियां लेने पर मजबूर हुए अजय देवगन

amarujala.com- Presented by :मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 05:18 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
ajay devgn is taking sleeping pills because of his daughter nysa

ajay devgn

हाल ही में बॉक्स ऑफिस पर रिलीज फिल्म 'बादशाहो' की सफलता से खुश अजय देवगन ने एक बयान दिया है। उनका ये बयान अपनी फिल्म के बारे में नहीं बल्कि अपनी बेटी न्यासा के बारे में है।
'बॉलीवुड हंगामा' को दिए एक इंटरव्यू में अजय ने बताया कि कैसे उन्हें अपनी बेटी न्यासा की वजह से रात को नींद की गोलियां खानी पड़ रही हैं। जब बॉलीवुड के इस 'सिंघम' से इसके पीछे का कारण पूछा गया तो उन्होंने बताया कि उन्होंने अपनी बेटी न्यासा को पढ़ने के लिए सिंगापुर भेजा हुआ है।

पढ़ें- 'मणिकार्णिका' में इस हीरो के साथ रोमांस करेंगी अंकिता लोखंडे

अजय ने बताया कि बेटी की गैरमौजूदगी में वो उसे बहुत मिस कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि अभी उनकी बेटी को उनसे अलग हुए कुछ ही दिन हुए हैं लेकिन उन्हें सोने के लिए नींद की गोलियों का सहारा लेना पड़ रहा है।

उन्होंने कहा था कि अपनी फिल्म की रिलीज के बाद वो अपनी बेटी से मिलने सिंगापुर जाने वाले हैं। फिलहाल आपको बता दें कि अजय की फिल्म 'बादशाहो' को दर्शकों से अच्छा रिस्पांस मिल रहा है। फिल्म ने पहले ही दिन 12 करोड़ की कमाई कर ली थी। कुल मिलाकर ये फिल्म अब तक 27.63 करोड़ का बिजनेस कर चुकी है।    
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all Entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood, television, hollywood, movie reviews, etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Entertainment and more news in Hindi.

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

baadshaho ajay devgn bollywood

स्पॉटलाइट

आज ही ट्राई करें ये खास 'योग निद्रा' दूर हो सकती हैं कई बीमारियां

  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +
know the health benefits of yog nidra yoga

रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण की निजी जिंदगी से जुड़ी ये 5 दिलचस्प बातें जानते हैं आप!

  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +
know the unknown facts about newly appointed defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman

पाना चाहते हैं हीरोइनों जैसे खूबसूरत बाल तो आज ही ट्राई करें किचन की ये चीजें

  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +
try these home remedy for soft and shiny hair

पुराने से पुराना दर्द हो जाएगा ठीक अगर रोज खाएंगे ये चीज

  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +
to get rid of body pain have green chiles on a regular basis

इन 5 drinks से जल्दी कम हो सकता है वजन, आज ही करें ट्राई

  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +
these five drinks will help you to lose weight

जबर ख़बर

पैन से आधार जोड़ने की तारीख 31 दिसंबर तक बढ़ी
Read More

'खराब परफॉर्मेंस' पर छुट्टी

हॉकी इंडिया ने कोच रोलेन्ट ओल्टमंस को किया बर्खास्त, खराब प्रदर्शन पर गिरी गाज

Hockey india sacked Roelant Oltmans as head coach of Indian hockey team 

Most Read

बॉक्स ऑफिस पर दूसरे दिन भी अजय देवगन की 'बादशाहो' ने की ताबड़तोड़ कमाई, जानें कलेक्शन

baadshaho box office collection day 2 ajay devgn and emraan hashmi film earns rs 15.60 crore
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

'बादशाहो' को टक्कर दे रही है 'शुभ मंगल सावधान', जानें कितना हुआ कलेक्शन

ayushmann khurana and bhumi starrer film shubh mangal savdhan earns Rs 5.56 crore on saturday
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

संजू बाबा को मिला एक और फिल्म का ऑफर, पहली बार इस हीरोइन के साथ बनेगी जोड़ी

sanjay dutt and Rani Mukerji to star upcoming film malang
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

ईशा देओल के बच्चे के लिए नानी हेमा मालिनी का ये है प्लान

hema malini cute plans to make esha deol baby learn dance
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

अजय देवगन ने फैंस से कहा थैंक्यू, आप भी जानें क्यों ?

ajay devgn is happy to see baadshaho is getting good response at box office
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

'बाहुबली' ने फेसबुक पर अपडेट किया कवर फोटो, फैंस हुए दीवाने

baahubali fame prabhas updated his facebook cover photo know fans reaction
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
remembering famous urdu poet majaz lucknavi by rakesh mishra
मैं इनका मुरीद

मजाज़ लखनवी: 'मजाज़ की किताब को लड़कियां तकिए में छिपा कर रखतीं थीं'

aur kitne naam banayenge
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक रुपिंदर याद दिला रही हैं- निर्भय, दामिनी, गुड़िया नाम तो सुने होंगे?

ganesh stuti on ganesh puja mahaganapathim in carnatic fusion by shankar mahadevan
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - 'महागणपतिम' फ्यूज़न संगीत शैली की ये स्तुति रूह में समा जाएगी

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!