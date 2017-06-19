आपका शहर Close

ऋतिक पर चढ़ा पहलवानी का जुनून, खेलेंगे कबड्डी

amarujala.com- Presented by: पवनप्रीत कौर

Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 04:05 PM IST
ऋतिक रोशन

ऋतिक रोशन आजकल मैथमेटीशियन आनंद कुमार पर बन रही फिल्म को लेकर सुर्खियों में बने हुए हैं। वहीं इसके अलावा वो रॉनी स्क्रूवाला की फिल्म में कबड्डी खिलाड़ी बनते नजर आएंगे। बताया जा रहा है कि उन्होंने इस फिल्म के लिए हां कर दी है और इसके फर्स्ट लुक को प्रो कबड्डी लीग के पांचवें सीजन में रिलीज किया जाएगा। रॉनी मुंबई टीम के ओनर हैं।
वैसे इन दिनों स्पोर्ट्स पर कई फिल्में बन रही हैं, खासकर कुश्ती पर। जहां सलमान खान और आमिर खान फिल्म 'सुल्तान' और 'दंगल' में बॉक्सर बनते नजर आए थे तो अब फरहान अख्तर भी अपनी अगली फिल्म में कुश्ती लड़ते दिखेंगे।

वहीं अक्षय कुमार अगली फिल्म 'गोल्ड' में हॉकी टीम के प्लेयर का किरदार निभाएंगे। ऐसा पहली बार होगा जब ऋतिक किसी स्पोर्ट्स वाली फिल्म करेंगे।  
