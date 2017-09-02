बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दो माह बाद जेल से बाहर आएगा एक्टर दिलीप, पर सिर्फ 4 घंटों के लिए!
Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 05:21 PM IST
File pic
मलयालम फिल्मों के
एक्टर दिलीप
को कोर्ट ने 4 घंटों की मोहलत दी है। ये मोहलत दिलीप को अपने पिता की बरसी के मौके पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने के लिए दी गई है, ताकि वो पिता की बरसी पर आयोजित होने वाली पूजा-पाठ में हिस्सा ले सकें।
दिलीप
पिछले साल भी अपने पिता की बरसी पर आयोजित होने वाले कार्यक्रम में नहीं पहुंच पाया ता। इसीलिए इस बार कोर्ट ने उसे परमीशन दे दी। अभी वो 16 सितंबर तक की कस्टडी में है। केरल हाई कोर्ट ने दिलीप की बेल अर्जी को खारिज कर दिया था। उसने एक सप्ताह में तीसरी बार बेल मांगी थी, पर हाईकोर्ट ने उसकी एप्लिकेशन तीनों बार रद्द कर दी।
मलयालम एक्टर दिलीप की मां ने लिखा केरल सरकार को इमोशनल मैसेज, बेटे को बताया बेगुनाह
मलयालम फिल्मों के एक्टर दिलीप को एक्ट्रेस के उत्पीडन केस में 10 जुलाई को अरेस्ट किया गया था। वो अभी अलुवा उप-जेल में बंद है। कोर्ट ने उसे सुबह 7 बजे से 11 बजे तक की मोहलत दी है। दिलीप को 11 बजे वापस अलुआ मनपुरम से जेल ले जाया जाएगा।
गौरतलब है कि दिलीप पर एक एक्ट्रेस को अगवा कर उत्पीड़न का आरोप है। हालांकि दिलीप ने इसे अपने खिलाफ साजिश करार दिया है।
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
