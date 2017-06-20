आपका शहर Close

फेमस एक्टर कालभवन साजन का लंबी बीमारी के बाद निधन

amarujala.com- Presented by: आकांक्षा सिंह

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 08:19 AM IST
Actor And Dubbing Artist From Kalabhavan Sajan Dies At The Age Of 50

डबिंग आर्टिस्ट

एक्टर और मिमिक्री आर्टिस्ट कालभवन साजन का कल तिरुवनंतपुरम में निधन हो गया। उनका काफी समय से कैंसर का इलाज चल रहा था।
पॉपुलर डबिंग आर्टिस्ट भाग्यलक्ष्मी ने उनके निधन की खबर फेसबुक पर बताई। साजन ने तकरीबन 25 मलयालम फिल्मों में डबिंग की थी। उन्होंने अल्लु अर्जुन की फिल्मों में भी अपनी आवाज दी है। ममूटी की फिल्म 'स्टालिन सिवदास' में भी साजन ने एक्टिंग की थी।

साजन के निधन की खबर के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर इसी नाम से एक्टर साजन पल्लुरुथी की मौत की गलत खबर चलने लगी। सभी को लगा कि कालभवन साजन नहीं बल्कि साजन पल्लुरुथी का निधन हुआ है। इसके बाद साजन पल्लुरुथी ने फेसबुक पर एक वीडियो पोस्ट कर अपने फैंस को बताया कि वो एकदम ठीक हैं।
