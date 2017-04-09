आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

दिवाली पर होगी आमिर खान और रजनीकांत की टक्कर

amarujala.com- Presented by: कुशमिता राणा

Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 03:37 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar to release in Diwali 2017
आमिर खान की आने वाली फिल्म 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' की रिलीज की तारीख और आगे बढ़ा दी गई है। पहले ये फिल्म अगस्त में रिलीज होने वाली थी लेकिन शाहरूख खान और अनुष्का शर्मा की फिल्म और अक्षय कुमार की फिल्म 'टॉयलेट एक प्रेम कथा' से आमिर की फिल्म की रिलीज डेट क्लैश हो रही थी जिस वजह से आमिर ने इसकी रिलीज दिवाली पर करने का फैसला लिया है। इसकी जानकारी तरन आदर्श ने ट्विटर के जरिये दी।
 


हालांकि अगर ये फिल्म दिवाली पर रिलीज होती है तो रजनीकांत की फिल्म '2.0' से इसकी रिलीज डेट क्लैश होगी। बताया जा रहा है अजय देवगन और परिणीति चोपड़ा की फिल्म 'गोलमाल 4' भी दिवाली पर रिलीज की जाएगी। 

आपको बता दें कुछ दिनों पहले संजय दत्त ने अपनी फिल्म 'भूमि' की रिलीज डेट 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' की रिलीज से क्लैश होने की वजह से आगे बढ़ा दी थी।
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

amir khan bollywood news in hindi bollywood news in amarujala hollywood news in hindi More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

पति से अलग हुई युवराज सिंह की एक्स-गर्लफ्रेंड, मुंबई में तलाश रही काम

  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
Kim Sharma Splits With Husband Ali Punjani, Now Lives In Mumbai

दो बच्चों की मां हैं ये सेलेब्रिटीज फिर भी हैं फिट एंड फाइन, देखें इनका बोल्ड अंदाज

  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
these celebrities are still fit and fine after giving birth

जया ने लिखी थी अमिताभ बच्चन की इस फिल्म की कहानी, जानें उनके ऐसे ही दिलचस्प किस्से

  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
Jaya Bachchan's Birthday Special, Read 'Guddi' Actress Untold Stories

पिता के अस्थि विसर्जन पर बेटी अराध्या के साथ पहुंची ऐश्वर्या, देखें तस्वीरें

  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Aaradhya Bachchan Visit A Temple Near Mangalore

एयर इंडिया शुरू करेगी एविएशन यूनिवर्सिटी, ऑफर होंगे ये कोर्स

  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
air india is planning to start aviation university initially will offer these courses

जबर ख़बर

शरीर के हर एक अंग की पियर्सिंग करा चुके हैं ये नमूने, तस्वीरें देख लोग डर जाते हैं
Read More

गौरक्षा अभियान

भागवत बोले-गौरक्षा के लिए देश में बने एक समान कानून

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says violence in name of cow protection 'defames cause'

Most Read

अक्षय की पहल लाई रंग, जवानों की आर्थिक मदद के लिए वेबसाइट लॉन्च

Akshay Kumar & Home Minister Rajnath Singh Launch Website & Mobile App For Jawans
  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

खानदान के लिए सलमान खान ने इस लड़की से तोड़ा 9 साल पुराना रिश्ता!

Salman Khan Parted Ways With Manager Reshma Shetty After Being With 9 Years
  • शनिवार, 8 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

इस डायरेक्टर ने खोला राज, बताया क्यों नहीं मिला आमिर खान को नेशनल अवॉर्ड

National Film Awards Jury Head Priyadarshan Says Why Waste An Award On Aamir Khan
  • शनिवार, 8 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

कपिल शर्मा को लगा एक और झटका, शूट पर नहीं पहुंचे नवजोत सिंह सिद्दू 

Siddhu remains absent from kapilsharma show
  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

विनोद खन्ना को कैंसर की खबर पर अस्पताल प्रशासन का रवैया चौंकानेवाला

Hospital Administration Silence on News of cancer to Vinod Khanna
  • शनिवार, 8 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

'नाम शबाना' पर पाकिस्तान में लगा बैन

'Naam Shabana' banned in Pakistan
  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top