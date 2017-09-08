बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आमिर-जायरा की 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार’ का दूसरा गाना 'मेरी प्यारी अम्मी' रिलीज
{"_id":"59b27dd14f1c1be47f8b5152","slug":"aamir-khan-released-new-poster-from-his-film-secret-superstar","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930-\u091c\u093e\u092f\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0940 '\u0938\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u2019 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0928\u093e '\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0905\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940' \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 06:24 PM IST
secret super star
आमिर खान
की अगली फिल्म 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' जल्द ही दर्शकों का मनोरंजन करने वाली है। हालांकि, इस फिल्म में आमिर खान फैंस को मुख्य भूमिका में दिखाई नहीं देंगे। बता दें फिल्म का ट्रेलर देखने के बाद लोगों में फिल्म को देखने के लिए काफी उत्साह बना हुआ है।
'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' का दूसरा गाना 'मेरी प्यारी अम्मी' भी रिलीज कर दिया गया है।
VIDEO
पढ़ें- 'पोस्टर ब्वॉयज' के ये 10 फनी डायलॉग्स आपको खूब हंसाएंगे
आमिर खान ने इस फिल्म का तीसरा पोस्टर रिलीज करते हुए सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस को जानकारी दी थी कि शाम 6 बजे वो इस फिल्म का एक गाना भी रिलीज करेगे। आमिर खान ने ट्वीट में कहा, ‘हमारी फिल्म का नया पोस्टर रिलीज कर दिया गया है। आज शाम 6 बजे इस फिल्म के दूसरे गाने को भी रिलीज कर दिया जायेगा।’
फिल्म 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' की कहानी एक लड़की के ईर्द-गिर्द घूमती है जो संगीतकार बनना चाहती है लेकिन उसके पापा को उसका ये शौक बिल्कुल पसंद नहीं होता। बावजूद इसके वो अपने पिता की जिद के सामने अपने ख्वाबों को भूलने से इंकार कर देती है। वो लोगों को अपनी आवाज सुनाने के लिए यू-ट्यूब का सहारा लेती है।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59b285e04f1c1bfc7f8b5117","slug":"watch-how-indian-teen-lifts-50-kilogram-weight-using-shoulder-blades-only","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940-\u092d\u0930\u0915\u092e \u091a\u0940\u091c, \u092c\u0949\u0921\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0902\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59b275084f1c1be47f8b510e","slug":"coin-structures-made-by-japanese-artist-is-beautiful-thing-you-will-see-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c, \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u0908 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59b2566a4f1c1bf17f8b5026","slug":"take-a-look-of-actress-and-singer-shibani-dandekar-latest-photo-shoot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0908\u0936\u093e \u0917\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0939 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0936\u093f\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947\u0915\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59b256ec4f1c1bfa7f8b5010","slug":"pregnant-mother-weird-maternity-photo-shoot-with-honey-bees","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u094d\u092d\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0927\u0941\u092e\u0915\u094d\u0916\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59b252234f1c1be97f8b4fb1","slug":"malaika-arora-was-responsible-for-deepika-padukone-first-bollywood-break","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u093e \u092c\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0924\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923, \u0905\u092c \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
+
Most Read
{"_id":"59accbb34f1c1b07278b5055","slug":"aamir-khan-and-priyanka-chopra-to-star-upcoming-film-salute","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59aba4c24f1c1b1d278b5079","slug":"baadshaho-box-office-collection-day-2-ajay-devgn-and-emraan-hashmi-film-earns-rs-15-60-crore","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092d\u0940 \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0936\u093e\u0939\u094b' \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59acd3ac4f1c1b0e278b509e","slug":"sussanne-khan-tweet-for-ex-husband-hritik-roshan-after-the-allegations-by-kangana-ranaut","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u0924\u094b \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u091c\u0948\u0928, \u0915\u0939\u093e- '\u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u092d\u0930\u094b\u0938\u093e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59abe3134f1c1bf5278b4f4c","slug":"ajay-devgnis-taking-sleeping-pills-because-of-his-daughter-nysa","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0938\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0905\u091c\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0917\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59abb0894f1c1be4278b4e70","slug":"ayushmann-khurana-and-bhumi-starrer-film-shubh-mangal-savdhan-earns-rs-5-56-crore-on-saturday","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0936\u093e\u0939\u094b' \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948 '\u0936\u0941\u092d \u092e\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928', \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59ab81a34f1c1b12278b4f1c","slug":"sanjay-dutt-and-rani-mukerji-to-star-upcoming-film-malang","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u091c\u0942 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0911\u092b\u0930, \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0907\u0938 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!