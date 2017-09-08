Download App
kavya kavya

आमिर-जायरा की 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार’ का दूसरा गाना 'मेरी प्यारी अम्मी' रिलीज

amarujala.com- Presented by :मंजू ममगाईं

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 06:24 PM IST
Aamir khan released new poster from his film secret superstar, also released second song from movie

secret super star

आमिर खान की अगली फिल्म 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' जल्द ही दर्शकों का मनोरंजन करने वाली है। हालांकि, इस फिल्म में आमिर खान फैंस को मुख्य भूमिका में दिखाई नहीं देंगे। बता दें फिल्म का ट्रेलर देखने के बाद लोगों में फिल्म को देखने के लिए काफी उत्साह बना हुआ है।
'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार'  का दूसरा गाना 'मेरी प्यारी अम्मी' भी रिलीज कर दिया गया है। 


पढ़ें- 'पोस्टर ब्वॉयज' के ये 10 फनी डायलॉग्स आपको खूब हंसाएंगे

आमिर खान ने इस फिल्म का तीसरा पोस्टर रिलीज करते हुए सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस को जानकारी दी थी कि शाम 6 बजे वो इस फिल्म का एक गाना भी रिलीज करेगे। आमिर खान ने ट्वीट में कहा, ‘हमारी फिल्म का नया पोस्टर रिलीज कर दिया गया है। आज शाम 6 बजे इस फिल्म के दूसरे गाने को भी रिलीज कर दिया जायेगा।’
फिल्म 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' की कहानी एक लड़की के ईर्द-गिर्द घूमती है जो संगीतकार बनना चाहती है लेकिन उसके पापा को उसका ये शौक बिल्कुल पसंद नहीं होता। बावजूद इसके वो अपने पिता की जिद के सामने अपने ख्वाबों को भूलने से इंकार कर देती है। वो लोगों को अपनी आवाज सुनाने के लिए यू-ट्यूब का सहारा लेती है। 
Your Story has been saved!