महाभारतकालीन खेल ‘दंगल’ आमिर के दिल के करीब
Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 02:52 PM IST
अभिनेता आमिर खान की आगामी फिल्म ‘दंगल’ पूरी तरह कुश्ती पर आधारित है, यह सबको पता है। लेकिन यह बेहद कम लोगों को ही पता होगा कि आमिर की इस खेल पर नजरें कब से टिकी हैं? महाभारत महाकाव्य को पढ़ने के समय से ही आमिर खान की निगाहें इस खेल पर टिकी रही हैं और जैसे ही उन्हें महावीर फोगट की कहानी पता चली, उन्होंने झट इस पर फिल्म बनाने के लिए हरी झंडी दे दी।
इस बारे में आमिर कहते हैं कि महाभारत काल में कुश्ती का बड़ा बोलबाला था। पांडवों में भीम कुश्ती के महारथी थे। महाभारत युद्ध का नतीजा भीम-दुर्योधन के आखिरी दंगल से हुआ था। जहां भीम ने दुर्योधन को परास्त कर जीत की औपचारिकता पूरी की थी। आज भी भारत के कई गांवों और शहरों में नागपंचमी के दिन दंगल का आयोजन होता है। हरियाणा और यूपी समते कई राज्यों में आज भी अखाड़े हैं। साधु-संतों से लेकर नौकरीपेशा तक के लोग कुश्ती करते हैं। तो यह कहना गलत नहीं होगा कि कुश्ती भारत के जहन में में बसती है।
आमिर इस बात से उत्साहित है कि अब इसी कुश्ती पर आधारित उनकी फिल्म दंगल आ रही है, जिसमें महिला पहलवानों की वास्तविक घटनाओं और उनकी यात्रा को बेहतर ढंग से फिल्माया गया है। लड़की और कुश्ती सुनकर थोड़ा अजीब लगता है, क्योंकि कुश्ती हमेशा से लड़कों का खेल मानी जाती रही है।
लेकिन महावीर फोगट जैसे पहलवान ने अपनी बेटियों को इस काबिल बनाया कि वे देश और विदेश में भारत के खेल दंगल का नाम रोशन कर सकें। महावीर के लिए पुरुष प्रधान समाज में बेटियों को कुश्ती सिखाना और दंगल में उतारना आसान कभी नहीं रहा।
इन्हीं सारी चुनौतियों और दृढ़ निश्चय की कहानी है आमिर खान की दंगल। आमिर की पिछली फिल्म ‘पीके’ के दो साल बाद रिलीज हो रही ‘दंगल’ को लेकर एडवांस बुकिंग शुरू हो चुकी है और नोटबंदी के दौर में जिस तरह से लोगों को दंगल का इंतजार है, उससे आमिर को भी लगता है कि यह फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर छाई मायूसी को दूर कर देगी।
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
