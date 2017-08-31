Download App
बिहार बाढ़ पीड़ितों के लिए मददगार बने आमिर खान, दिए 25 लाख रुपए

amarujala.com- Presented by: कुशमिता राणा

Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 10:03 AM IST
आमिर खान को यूं ही नहीं मिस्टर परफेक्शनिस्ट कहा है, समाज को लेकर उनका रवैया ही ऐसा है कि लोग उन्हें इस नाम से पुकारते हैं। अब आमिर खान बिहार बाढ़ पीड़ितों के लिए महीसा बनकर आए हैं। 
आमिर खान ने वहां से स्थानिय लोगों को जिस पर बाढ़ का करह बरपा है 25 लाख रुपए की आर्थिक मदद की है। जल्द से जल्द वहां के हालातो को सामान्य बनाने के लिए आमिर खान सामने आए है। 

कुछ ही देर पहले एएनआई से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार बताया जा रहा है कि आमिर खान ने बिहार के बाढ़ पीड़ितों को 25 लाख रुपए डोनेट किए हैं। आमिर खान ने ये चेक सीएम नीतिश कुमार के ऑफिस को कोरियर के द्वारा भिजवाया है। 

आपको बता दें कि ये पहली बार नहीं है जब आमिर खान ने ऐसे नेक काम किया है इससे पहले असम में आई बाढ़ पीड़ितों के लिए भी आमिर खान ने पैसा डोनेट किया था। 
 
