चीन के बाद अब हॉन्गकॉन्ग में छाई 'दंगल', 2 दिन में की शानदार कमाई

amarujala.com- Presented by: आकांक्षा सिंह

Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 12:55 PM IST
Aamir Khan Dangal Shines At The Hong Kong Box Office

आमिर खान

आमिर खान की फिल्म 'दंगल' चीन में धमाल मचाने के बाद अब हॉन्गकॉन्ग में भी कमाई के झंडे गाड़ रही है। फिल्म ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर शुरुआती दो दिनों में शानदार कमाई की है।
फिल्म विश्लेषक तरण आदर्श के अनुसार 'दंगल' ने दो दिनों में 1.66 करोड़ रुपये की कमाई की। इस कमाई से अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है कि फिल्म आगे कितना धमाल मचाने वाली है। चीन में रिलीज के बाद से 'दंगल' ने जो कमाई शुरू की है वो फिर 2000 करोड़ पार करने के बाद ही थमी है।

आमिर खान को चीन में बेहद पसंद किया जाता है। साल 2009 में आई उनकी फिल्म 'थ्री इडियट्स' ने चीन में ताबड़तोड़ कमाई की शुरुआत की थी। इसके बाद 2014 में आई 'पीके' को भी चीन में खूब प्यार मिला। 'दंगल' ने तो कमाई के रिकार्ड ही तोड़ दिए। 
