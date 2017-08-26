बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चीन के बाद अब हॉन्गकॉन्ग में छाई 'दंगल', 2 दिन में की शानदार कमाई
Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 12:55 PM IST
आमिर खान
आमिर खान
की फिल्म '
दंगल
' चीन में धमाल मचाने के बाद अब हॉन्गकॉन्ग में भी कमाई के झंडे गाड़ रही है। फिल्म ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर शुरुआती दो दिनों में शानदार कमाई की है।
फिल्म विश्लेषक तरण आदर्श के अनुसार 'दंगल' ने दो दिनों में 1.66 करोड़ रुपये की कमाई की। इस कमाई से अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है कि फिल्म आगे कितना धमाल मचाने वाली है। चीन में रिलीज के बाद से 'दंगल' ने जो कमाई शुरू की है वो फिर 2000 करोड़ पार करने के बाद ही थमी है।
पढ़ें: इन भारतीय फिल्मों के आगे बौनी पड़ गईं हॉलीवुड मूवीज
आमिर खान को चीन में बेहद पसंद किया जाता है। साल 2009 में आई उनकी फिल्म 'थ्री इडियट्स' ने चीन में ताबड़तोड़ कमाई की शुरुआत की थी। इसके बाद 2014 में आई 'पीके' को भी चीन में खूब प्यार मिला। 'दंगल' ने तो कमाई के रिकार्ड ही तोड़ दिए।
