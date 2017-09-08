Download App
गौरी लंकेश की हत्या पर बोले ए.आर. रहमान, 'ये मेरा भारत नहीं है'

एजेंसी, मुंबई

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 11:14 PM IST
मशहूर संगीतकार एआर रहमान ने वरिष्ठ पत्रकार और सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता गौरी लंकेश की हत्या की कड़ी निंदा की है। उन्होंने कहा कि मौजूदा हालात उस भारत को नहीं दर्शाते हैं जिसे वह जानते हैं।
पढ़ें: गौरी लंकेश हत्याकांडः CCTV फुटेज में नहीं दिखा जांच के लिए पुख्ता सुराग

दरअसल कन्नड़ पत्रकार को उनके वामपंथी विचारों और हिंदुत्व की राजनीति के घोर आलोचक के रूप में देखा जाता था। 5 सितंबर को कुछ अज्ञात हमलावरों ने उनके घर पर गोली मारकर उनकी हत्या कर दी थी।

पढ़ें: पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश के हत्यारों को गिरफ्तार करने की मांग

50 वर्षीय संगीतकार ने इस घटना पर दुख प्रकट किया। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं इस घटना से बहुत आहत हूं। इस तरह की घटनाएं भारत में नहीं होनी चाहिए। यह मेरा भारत नहीं है। मैं चाहता हूं कि भारत प्रगतिशील और दयालु बने। ऑस्कर विजेता संगीतकार अपनी आने वाली फिल्म ‘वन हर्ट : द एआर रहमान कंसर्ट फिल्म’ के प्रीमियर के मौके पर बोल रहे थे।
Your Story has been saved!