नीट को लेकर यूजीसी का बड़ा ऐलान, छात्रों को केवल तीन मौके मिलेंगे
Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 03:21 PM IST
मेडिकल दाखिलों की कॉमन प्रवेश परीक्षा नेशनल एलिजिबिलिटी कम एंट्रेंस टेस्ट (नीट) में अब 25 वर्ष से ऊपर आयु के अभ्यर्थियों को शामिल होने का मौका नहीं मिलेगा। इस साल से उन कैंडीडेट्स को भी मौका नहीं मिलेगा जो कि तीन बार नीट एग्जाम में बैठ चुके हैं। यूजीसी ने इसकी घोषणा कर दी है।
इस साल सीबीएसई नीट परीक्षा का नोटिफिकेशन करीब डेढ़ माह बाद भी जारी नहीं हो पाया है। पहले आठ भाषाओं को लेकर नोटिफिकेशन में देरी हुई। अब नीट की अर्हता से जुड़े मामले लंबित थे। यूजीसी, सीबीएसई, एमसीआई और एचआरडी मंत्रालय की संयुक्त बैठक में तय कर दिया गया कि अब नीट परीक्षा में शामिल होने के लिए कम से कम आयु 17 वर्ष और अधिकतम आयु 25 वर्ष होगी। अभी तक इस परीक्षा के लिए कोई अधिकतम आयु की सीमा नहीं थी।
एक छात्र तीन बार से ज्यादा नहीं बैठ पाएगा परीक्षा में
इसके अलावा एक अभ्यर्थी अब नीट में केवल तीन प्रयास ही कर सकता है। इसके बाद वह मेडिकल प्रवेश परीक्षा से बाहर हो जाएगा।
बीते वर्षों के रिकॉर्ड के मुताबिक 2016 की प्रवेश परीक्षा में सबसे अधिक आयु का अभ्यर्थी 38 वर्ष का था। नीट 2016 में 30 वर्ष से अधिक आयु के देशभर से करीब 100 अभ्यर्थी शामिल हुए थे। सीबीएसई के आधिकारिक सूत्रों के मुताबिक इस फैसले पर मुहर लग चुकी है। जल्द जारी होने वाले नीट नोटिफिकेशन में यह व्यवस्था लागू होगी।
