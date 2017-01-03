बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कानपुर: इन आठ केंद्रों पर होगी एसएससी की परीक्षा
Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 01:28 AM IST
कानपुर जिले में संयुक्त उच्चतर माध्यमिक कंप्यूटर आधारित परीक्षा (एसएससी सीएचएसएल) आठ केंद्रों पर कराई जाएगी। यह परीक्षा सात जनवरी से पांच फरवरी तक चलेगी। जिला प्रशासन ने इसकी तैयारी शुरू कर दी है।
संयुक्त उच्चतर माध्यमिक कंप्यूटर आधारित परीक्षा के लिए कानपुर इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी रूमा, शुभम कंप्यूटर आर्य नगर, सीसीसी सॉल्यूशन देविका टॉवर स्वरूप नगर, निम्पेट इंफोटेक सर्वोदय नगर, महाराणा प्रताप इंजीनियर कॉलेज मंधना, करिश्मा इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी मंधना, वीके इंस्टीट्यूशंस काकादेव, एमजीए इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ पॉलिटेक्निक सरसौल को परीक्षा केंद्र बनाया गया है।
एडीएम फाइनेंस संजय चौहान ने बताया कि सात से नौ जनवरी तक परीक्षा दो सत्रों में सुबह 10 से 11:15 बजे तक और शाम 4:15 से 5:30 बजे तक होगी। 10 जनवरी से पांच फरवरी तक परीक्षा तीन सत्र में होगी। पहले सत्र की परीक्षा सुबह 10 से 11:15 बजे तक, दूसरे की दोपहर 1:15 से 2:30 बजे तक और तीसरे सत्र की परीक्षा शाम 4:15 से 5:30 बजे तक होगी। परीक्षार्थियों की संख्या अभी कंपाइल कराई जा रही है।
