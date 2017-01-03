आपका शहर Close

कानपुर: इन आठ केंद्रों पर होगी एसएससी की परीक्षा

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर

Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 01:28 AM IST
ssc exam centers will be eight

डेमो

कानपुर जिले में संयुक्त उच्चतर माध्यमिक कंप्यूटर आधारित परीक्षा (एसएससी सीएचएसएल) आठ केंद्रों पर कराई जाएगी। यह परीक्षा सात जनवरी से पांच फरवरी तक चलेगी। जिला प्रशासन ने इसकी तैयारी शुरू कर दी है।
संयुक्त उच्चतर माध्यमिक कंप्यूटर आधारित परीक्षा के लिए कानपुर इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी रूमा, शुभम कंप्यूटर आर्य नगर, सीसीसी सॉल्यूशन देविका टॉवर स्वरूप नगर, निम्पेट इंफोटेक सर्वोदय नगर, महाराणा प्रताप इंजीनियर कॉलेज मंधना, करिश्मा इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी मंधना, वीके इंस्टीट्यूशंस काकादेव, एमजीए इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ पॉलिटेक्निक सरसौल को परीक्षा केंद्र बनाया गया है।

एडीएम फाइनेंस संजय चौहान ने बताया कि सात से नौ जनवरी तक परीक्षा दो सत्रों में सुबह 10 से 11:15 बजे तक और शाम 4:15 से 5:30 बजे तक होगी। 10 जनवरी से पांच फरवरी तक परीक्षा तीन सत्र में होगी। पहले सत्र की परीक्षा सुबह 10 से 11:15 बजे तक, दूसरे की दोपहर 1:15 से 2:30 बजे तक और तीसरे सत्र की परीक्षा शाम 4:15 से 5:30 बजे तक होगी। परीक्षार्थियों की संख्या अभी कंपाइल कराई जा रही है। 
500 Pics : लालू के लाल बने कन्हैया, बजाई बांसुरी

Read More

यूपी का रण

बोले मोदी-एक पार्टी को बेटे की, दूसरी को पैसे तो तीसरी को परिवार की चिंता

pm modi lucknow visit before up election

क्या आप भी चीजें रखकर भूल जाते हैं? ऐसे बढ़ाएं याददाश्त

क्या आप भी चीजें रखकर भूल जाते हैं? ऐसे बढ़ाएं याददाश्त

जानें भारत में कितनी और किस किस्म की शराब पी जाती है?

जानें भारत में कितनी और किस किस्म की शराब पी जाती है?

साल 2017 का पहला हफ्ता इन 6 राश‌ियों के ल‌िए लाया है शुभ लाभ

साल 2017 का पहला हफ्ता इन 6 राश‌ियों के ल‌िए लाया है शुभ लाभ

चंद्रमा पर जी सकते हैं पृथ्वी जैसा जीवन, इंसान के लिए रहने लायक वातावरण!

चंद्रमा पर जी सकते हैं पृथ्वी जैसा जीवन, इंसान के लिए रहने लायक वातावरण!

﻿