यूनिफॉर्म और किताबों के लिए निजी स्कूल नहीं मांग सकते पैसे
Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 04:23 PM IST
दिल्ली
में निजी स्कूल आर्थिक पिछड़े वर्ग व वंचित वर्ग के बच्चों को लॉटरी में नाम आने के बाद भी दाखिला, मुफ्त यूनिफॉर्म और किताबें देने से मना कर रहे हैं।
शिक्षा
निदेशालय को ऐसी शिकायतें लगातार मिल रही हैं।
इन शिकायतों पर कड़ा रुख अपनाते हुए निदेशालय ने
स्कूलों
को निर्देश दिए हैं कि वे अनुसूचित जाति और जनजाति के आधार पर एडमिशन देने से मना नहीं कर सकते। स्कूल इन वर्ग के छात्रों से किताबों, यूनिफॉर्म और लिखित सामग्री के नाम पर पैसे नहीं मांग सकते। उन्हें ये सब छात्रों को मुफ्त में उपलब्ध कराना होगा।
अतिरिक्त शिक्षा निदेशक डॉ. आशिमा जैन ने इस संबंध में स्कूलों को एक सर्कुलर जारी किया है। सर्कुलर में कहा गया है कि ईडब्ल्यूएस वर्ग व डीजी के लिए ड्रॉ के माध्यम से स्कूल बांटे जाने के बाद ऐसे बच्चों को 15 अप्रैल तक एडमिशन लेने को कहा गया है।
वहीं निजी स्कूलों की ओर से आर्थिक रूप से पिछड़े वर्ग और वंचित वर्ग के तहत आने वाले बच्चों को निःशुल्क किताबें, यूनिफॉर्म और लिखित सामग्री नहीं दिए जाने को सख्ती से देखा जाएगा।
