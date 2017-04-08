आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

यूनिफॉर्म और किताबों के लिए निजी स्कूल नहीं मांग सकते पैसे

amarujala.com - presented by: पूर्णिमा आचार्य

Updated Sat, 08 Apr 2017 04:23 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Private School Can not Ask Money for Uniforms and Books
दिल्ली में निजी स्कूल आर्थिक पिछड़े वर्ग व वंचित वर्ग के बच्चों को लॉटरी में नाम आने के बाद भी दाखिला, मुफ्त यूनिफॉर्म और किताबें देने से मना कर रहे हैं। शिक्षा निदेशालय को ऐसी शिकायतें लगातार मिल रही हैं।
इन शिकायतों पर कड़ा रुख अपनाते हुए निदेशालय ने स्कूलों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि वे अनुसूचित जाति और जनजाति के आधार पर एडमिशन देने से मना नहीं कर सकते। स्कूल इन वर्ग के छात्रों से किताबों, यूनिफॉर्म और लिखित सामग्री के नाम पर पैसे नहीं मांग सकते। उन्हें ये सब छात्रों को मुफ्त में उपलब्ध कराना होगा।

अतिरिक्त शिक्षा निदेशक डॉ. आशिमा जैन ने इस संबंध में स्कूलों को एक सर्कुलर जारी किया है। सर्कुलर में कहा गया है कि ईडब्ल्यूएस वर्ग व डीजी के लिए ड्रॉ के माध्यम से स्कूल बांटे जाने के बाद ऐसे बच्चों को 15 अप्रैल तक एडमिशन लेने को कहा गया है।

वहीं निजी स्कूलों की ओर से आर्थिक रूप से पिछड़े वर्ग और वंचित वर्ग के तहत आने वाले बच्चों को निःशुल्क किताबें, यूनिफॉर्म और लिखित सामग्री नहीं दिए जाने को सख्ती से देखा जाएगा।
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

education career carrer plus education in private schools More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

शाहिद की बीवी मीरा की इस अदा से खौफ में आईं करीना, किया ऐसा काम

  • शनिवार, 8 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
Kareena Kapoor Khan to undergo surgery due to Shahid's wife Mira Rajput ?

बीएमडब्लू की नई कार की तस्वीरें हुईं लीक

  • शनिवार, 8 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
BMW new car 5-series long-wheelbase photos leaked

लैंबॉर्गिनी ने लॉन्च की अपनी सुपर कार हुराकैन परफॉर्मेंट

  • शनिवार, 8 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
Lamborghini launched its latest supercar Huracan Performante

खाना खाने के तुरंत बाद ना करें ये 5 काम, होगा नुकसान

  • शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
do not do these 5 things after eating food

नूबिया ने लॉन्च किया 6 जीबी रैम वाला जेड-17 मिनी, जानें कीमत

  • शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
nubia launchs z-17 mini with 6 GB ram know specification

जबर ख़बर

शिल्पा शिंदे के बाद अब इस एक्ट्रेस ने लगाया 'भाभी जी घर पर हैं' की प्रोड्यूसर पर हैरेसमेंट का आरोप
Read More

माफी

जयंत सिन्हा बोले, गायकवाड़ ने मांगी माफी, तब हटाया गया प्रतिबंध

Jayant Sinha said that Ravindra Gaikwad apoligised took undertaking clarifies MoS Civil Aviation 

Most Read

यूनिफॉर्म और किताबों के लिए निजी स्कूल नहीं मांग सकते पैसे

Private School Can not Ask Money for Uniforms and Books
  • शनिवार, 8 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

आईआईटी खड़गपुर शुरू कर रहा है एमबीबीएस कोर्स, पहले सत्र में लिए जाएंगे 50 छात्र

IIT-Kharagpur to launch MBBS course from 2019 with 50 students
  • गुरुवार, 6 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

छठी से नौवीं क्लास के लिए CBSE का नया एग्जाम फॉर्मेट

CBSE unveils new exam pattern for classes VI to IX
  • बुधवार, 22 मार्च 2017
  • +

इन्वर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी में दो दिवसीय फार्मेसी कांफ्रेस का समापन

two day pharmaneo conference in Invertis University accomplished
  • बुधवार, 29 मार्च 2017
  • +

इन तरीकों से एग्जाम से पहले इम्प्रूव होगी मेमोरी

improve your memory
  • शनिवार, 4 मार्च 2017
  • +

अब इंटरमीडिएट के बाद करें टीचर बनने की तैयारी

now preparing to become teachers after Intermediate
  • बुधवार, 30 नवंबर 2016
  • +

यूपी बोर्ड की परीक्षाएं 15 मार्च के बाद, एक सप्ताह में कार्यक्रम जारी होने की उम्मीद

UP Board Exams Will Start After 15 March
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +

आज बोर्ड परीक्षा केंद्रों की लिस्ट होगी जारी

list of up board examination centers
  • शनिवार, 5 नवंबर 2016
  • +

GLA विश्वविद्यालय की अल्यूमिनाई मीट संपन्न, पुराने छात्रों ने यादें की ताजा

Alumani meet of GLA University concludes in Noida
  • बुधवार, 8 फरवरी 2017
  • +

बरेली: इन्वर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी में एडमिशन के कई तरीके, ऐसे करें अप्लाई

How to Apply for ADMISSION at Invertis University in Bareilly
  • मंगलवार, 14 फरवरी 2017
  • +

डिग्री कॉलेजों के प्रैक्टिकल फरवरी से 

degree colleges Practical on February
  • गुरुवार, 19 जनवरी 2017
  • +

यूनिवर्सिटी इग्जाम्स में अब ‘नो चीटिंग’, सेंटर बदले

university exam now no cheating center change
  • सोमवार, 24 अक्टूबर 2016
  • +

अब जेईई मेन से होगी एचबीटीयू की सीट फिलिंग

jee main will now seat filling hbtu kanpur
  • मंगलवार, 25 अक्टूबर 2016
  • +

कानपुर यूनिवर्सिटीः प्रैक्टिकल एग्जाम, वायवा का शेड्यूल तय

kanpur university exam 2016
  • सोमवार, 7 नवंबर 2016
  • +

15 मिनट देरी से दिल्ली रवाना हुए पीएम मोदी, ये रही वजह

pm modi went delhi by 15 minute late.
  • शनिवार, 21 जनवरी 2017
  • +

तीन बार से ज्यदा नहीं दे पायेंगे नीट का एग्जाम ,उम्र पर लगी बंदिश जाने और क्या क्या हुए बदलाव

Knit test engaged in the deadline
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

ऑनलाइन भरें यूपी कैटेट के फार्म

Fill out online form Katet UP
  • मंगलवार, 21 फरवरी 2017
  • +

10वीं बोर्ड से पहले पाठ्यक्रम में होगा बदलाव, CBSE, KV, NCERT, जवाहर नवोदय की बैठक आज

Before 10th board syllabus will be changed
  • मंगलवार, 20 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृत्ति परीक्षा 20 को

atul maheshwari scholarship exam on 20th november
  • गुरुवार, 17 नवंबर 2016
  • +

इन तरीकों से एग्जाम से पहले इम्प्रूव होगी मेमोरी

improve your memory
  • शनिवार, 4 मार्च 2017
  • +

बीपीएड का रिजल्ट घोषित

BP.ed results declaired by CSJMU
  • गुरुवार, 22 सितंबर 2016
  • +

इग्नू की परीक्षाएं गुरुवार से

ignou exams from Thursday
  • मंगलवार, 29 नवंबर 2016
  • +

आठ भाषाओं में होंगे नीट के पेपर

neet exam in eight languages
  • बुधवार, 21 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

कानपुर: इन आठ केंद्रों पर होगी एसएससी की परीक्षा

ssc exam centers will be eight
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +

नीट : अब 14 सितंबर को होगी सुनवाई

NEET 2016: Now hearing on September 14
  • सोमवार, 12 सितंबर 2016
  • +

फिर एक साल का हो सकता है बीएड

then maybe a year bed
  • सोमवार, 24 अक्टूबर 2016
  • +

एंड्रॉयड फोन से होगी बोर्ड एग्जाम सेंटर्स की मॉनिटरिंग

android phones will be monitoring board exam centers
  • गुरुवार, 27 अक्टूबर 2016
  • +

एनआईटी, ट्रिपलआईटी के लिए भी 12वीं में 75 प्रतिशत अंक जरूरी

75 percent common for nit
  • शनिवार, 5 नवंबर 2016
  • +

कानपुर यूनिवर्सिटी के दीक्षांत समारोह में श्रुति मिश्रा को मिले 6 मेडल

kanpur university convocation shruti mishra got 6 medals
  • मंगलवार, 6 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

आईआईटी में खुलेगा साइंस एंड टेक्नोलॉजी पार्क 

Science and Technology Park will be open in iit kanpur
  • सोमवार, 12 सितंबर 2016
  • +

मास प्रमोशन पॉलिसी से कम हुआ रिजल्ट, जल्द बदलाव करने की तैयारी

result got down due to mass promotion policy
  • बुधवार, 21 सितंबर 2016
  • +

जीएलए के छात्र की उपलब्धि, जर्मनी की कंपनी मे मिला अहम पद!

GLA student akshat gupta got a job in german company
  • शुक्रवार, 30 सितंबर 2016
  • +

जीएलए में तीन दिवसीय ‘सृजन‘ प्रतियोगिता आज से

gla university three-day 'Creation' Competition started today
  • गुरुवार, 6 अक्टूबर 2016
  • +

लॉ की पढ़ाई के लिए एआईएलईटी के आवेदन एक जनवरी से

ailet application from january
  • गुरुवार, 13 अक्टूबर 2016
  • +

कानपुर यूनिवर्सिटी में कामकाज ठप, स्टूडेंट परेशान

kanpur university stopped functioning student upset
  • मंगलवार, 25 अक्टूबर 2016
  • +

आईआईटी में एडमिशन चाहने वाले हो जाएं तैयार

paving way for admission in iits
  • गुरुवार, 27 अक्टूबर 2016
  • +

कानपुर एचबीटीयू में चार को आ रहे सीएम

kanpur hbtu cm akhilesh yadav coming on four november
  • गुरुवार, 27 अक्टूबर 2016
  • +

नीट के लिए सात तक करें रजिस्ट्रेशन

last date for registration is seven november
  • शनिवार, 5 नवंबर 2016
  • +

साइबर एक्सपर्ट्स पायेंगे जॉब

cyber experts will provide jobs
  • मंगलवार, 8 नवंबर 2016
  • +

एचबीटीयू: कुलपति की नियुक्ति पर सुनवाई आज

hbtu: hearing on appointment of VC today
  • मंगलवार, 8 नवंबर 2016
  • +

अब 25 तक भरें सीएचएसएल 2016 के फार्म

fill form from 25th for chsl 2016 exam
  • रविवार, 13 नवंबर 2016
  • +

अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृत्ति परीक्षा आज

atul maheshwari scholarship exam today
  • रविवार, 20 नवंबर 2016
  • +

इसी महीने होगी नये सीएसए कुलपति की नियुक्ति

this month new csa vice chancellor shall be appointed
  • बुधवार, 23 नवंबर 2016
  • +

राधिका को मिलेगा ‘अतुल माहेश्वरी पत्रकारिता स्वर्ण पदक’

atul maheshwari journalism gold medal to radhika
  • गुरुवार, 24 नवंबर 2016
  • +

एक दिसंबर से भरें जेईई मेन ऑनलाइन फार्म

fill out online form from December jee main
  • मंगलवार, 29 नवंबर 2016
  • +

आईआईटीयंस को जॉब देने आईं 300 कंपनियां

three hundred companies are coming in iit kanpur
  • बुधवार, 30 नवंबर 2016
  • +

क्लैट-2017 : 20 साल से ऊपर वाले नहीं कर पाएंगे आवेदन

application will not be above 20 years
  • रविवार, 4 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

कृषि विश्वविद्यालय में पहली बार एमटेक की पढ़ाई

agricultural university will provide mtech degree
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +

वीएसएसडी कॉलेज के स्थापना दिवस पर पूर्व प्राचार्यों का सम्मान

Vissdi College Foundation Day ceremony today
  • गुरुवार, 19 जनवरी 2017
  • +

जलता दीपक लेकर जागरूक करेेंगी शिक्षिकाएं

Teachers will be aware of the lamp burns
  • शुक्रवार, 17 फरवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top