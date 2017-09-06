बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
1600 प्राथमिक स्कूलों में होगी ई-क्लासेस की सुविधा : विजय रूपाणी
गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री
विजय रूपाणी
ने कहा है कि ज्ञानकुंज परियोजना के अंतर्गत कक्षा 7वीं और 8वीं के छात्रों के लिए राज्य सरकार द्वारा संचालित 1609 प्राथमिक विद्यालयों में ई-क्लासेस की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। ये क्लासेस प्रोजेक्टर, स्मार्ट बोर्ड, कैमरे, लैपटॉप, स्पीकर और वाई-फाई राउटर से लैस होंगी।
आजकल बच्चों को पुस्तक पढ़ने के बजाय, टीवी देखना पसंद है। वो सास भी कभी बहू थी, तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा जैसे टीवी सोप देखने के लिए घंटो टीवी के सामने बैठे रहते हैं। इसके पीछे की वजह ये है कि टीवी ऑडियो-विजुअल माध्यम है। ये समझने मे भी आसान है।
इसलिए राज्य सरकार ने फैसला किया है कि बच्चों को पढ़ाई में रुचि लेने के लिए, ब्लैकबोर्ड को स्क्रीन में बदल दिया जाए जहां इतिहास और भूगोल जैसे विषयों की जानकारी दी जा सके।
