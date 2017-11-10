Download App
माध्यमिक शिक्षकों की तैनाती में फर्जीवाड़ा, प्रशिक्षित स्नातक और प्रवक्ताओं का होगा सत्यापन

विजय सक्सेना, अमर उजाला, इलाहाबाद

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 09:54 AM IST
verification will be again Due to Falsification in secondary teachers appointment in uttar pradesh
माध्यमिक शिक्षकों की तैनाती में फर्जीवाड़े की शिकायत सामने आने के बाद शिक्षकों का सत्यापन कराने का निर्णय लिया गया है। इस संबंध में माध्यमिक शिक्षक चयन बोर्ड के उपसचिव ने प्रदेश के 18 मंडलों के जिला विद्यालय निरीक्षकों (डीआईओएस) को बुधवार को पत्र जारी किया है।
इसमें चयनित शिक्षकों के कार्यभार ग्रहण करने की सूचना उपलब्ध कराने और उनका सत्यापन कराने का निर्देश दिया गया है। सत्यापन के लिए इन जिलों के डीआईओएस को 21 से 24 नवंबर के बीच चयन बोर्ड में उपस्थित होना होगा।

माध्यमिक शिक्षक चयन बोर्ड से वर्ष 2013 के विज्ञापन के तहत 4799 प्रशिक्षित स्नातक और 875 प्रवक्ताओं का चयन हुआ था। इन शिक्षकों की 18 मंडल के अंतर्गत विभिन्न जिलों में तैनाती हुई। कुछ जिलों से यह शिकायत आई कि पैनल में चयनित शिक्षकों के स्थान पर फर्जीवाड़ा करके किसी अन्य की तैनाती करा दी गई। चयन बोर्ड ने इस मामले को गंभीरता से लिया।
डीआईओएस को सत्यापन का निर्देश

