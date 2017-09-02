Download App
UP BOARD: दीन दयाल उपाध्याय पर होगी पढ़ाई, सरकार कर रही तैयारी

amarujala.com- Presented by: पूर्णिमा आचार्य

Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 09:02 AM IST
UP BOARD ADD Deendayal Upadhyaya IN SCHOOL TEXT BOOKS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE
UP BOARD (यूपी बोर्ड)  में अब जल्द ही एक और नया बदलाव होने वाला है। खबर है कि यूपी सरकार राज्य के सभी स्कूलों के छात्रों को दीन दयाल उपाध्याय के बारे में पढ़ाना चाहती है। स्कूलों के कोर्स में दीन दयाल उपाध्याय को जोड़ा जाएगा। वहीं माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड ने सरकार से पूछा है कि दीन दयाल उपाध्याय के एकात्‍म मानववाद को किस विषय के तहत पढ़ाया जाए। साथ ही परीक्षा में इसके लिए छात्रों को कैसे नंबर दिए जाएंगे।
पढ़ेंः NCERT किताबों में होगा बड़ा बदलाव, अब मोदी सरकार की योजनाओं पर होगी पढ़ाई

आपको बता दें कि कुछ समय पहले ही उत्‍तर प्रदेश के उप-मुख्‍यमंत्री दिनेश शर्मा ने इस बात के संकेत दिए थे कि दीनदयाल उपाध्‍याय को स्‍कूलों की कोर्स की किताबों में पढ़ाया जाएगा। इस विषय पर एक कमेटी तैयार की गई है जो इस पर विचार कर रही है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक जल्‍द ही यूपी के स्‍कूलों में दीनदयाल उपाध्‍याय को पढ़ाया जाएगा और इसकी तैयारियां अंतिम चरण में चल रही हैं। अगले अकादमिक सत्र से इसे कोर्स में जोड़ा जा सकता है।
