बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
UP BOARD: दीन दयाल उपाध्याय पर होगी पढ़ाई, सरकार कर रही तैयारी
{"_id":"59aa26394f1c1b51738b4c9d","slug":"up-board-add-deendayal-upadhyaya-in-school-text-books-as-soon-as-possible","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"UP BOARD: \u0926\u0940\u0928 \u0926\u092f\u093e\u0932 \u0909\u092a\u093e\u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092f \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908, \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 09:02 AM IST
UP BOARD (यूपी बोर्ड) में अब जल्द ही एक और नया बदलाव होने वाला है। खबर है कि यूपी सरकार राज्य के सभी स्कूलों के छात्रों को दीन दयाल उपाध्याय के बारे में पढ़ाना चाहती है। स्कूलों के कोर्स में दीन दयाल उपाध्याय को जोड़ा जाएगा। वहीं माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड ने सरकार से पूछा है कि दीन दयाल उपाध्याय के एकात्म मानववाद को किस विषय के तहत पढ़ाया जाए। साथ ही परीक्षा में इसके लिए छात्रों को कैसे नंबर दिए जाएंगे।
पढ़ेंः
NCERT किताबों में होगा बड़ा बदलाव, अब मोदी सरकार की योजनाओं पर होगी पढ़ाई
आपको बता दें कि कुछ समय पहले ही उत्तर प्रदेश के उप-मुख्यमंत्री दिनेश शर्मा ने इस बात के संकेत दिए थे कि दीनदयाल उपाध्याय को स्कूलों की कोर्स की किताबों में पढ़ाया जाएगा। इस विषय पर एक कमेटी तैयार की गई है जो इस पर विचार कर रही है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक जल्द ही यूपी के स्कूलों में दीनदयाल उपाध्याय को पढ़ाया जाएगा और इसकी तैयारियां अंतिम चरण में चल रही हैं। अगले अकादमिक सत्र से इसे कोर्स में जोड़ा जा सकता है।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59a92fe54f1c1bf0278b4bb3","slug":"mehmood-son-luck-ali-untold-story-and-his-british-wife-kate-elizabeth-hallam","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0939\u092e\u0942\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0932\u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 25 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0947\u0938","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59a92e314f1c1b3e738b4b52","slug":"to-get-rid-of-stress-and-weakness-try-these-five-amazing-fruits","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 5 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0930 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u091c\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59a924504f1c1be4278b4bc4","slug":"try-these-a-line-kurta-style-of-bollywood-actresses","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u090f \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Fashion tips","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"fashion-tips"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59a8c7274f1c1b1a278b4b94","slug":"thief-gets-foot-stuck-in-shutter-waits-awkwardly-for-police-rescue","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0927\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u091a\u094b\u0930, \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59a90dda4f1c1be7278b4b64","slug":"intake-of-low-fat-food-increases-the-risk-of-death-says-research","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u091f \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u092e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0932\u0947\u0935\u093e, \u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930\u094d\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e ","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
Most Read
{"_id":"59a8f0294f1c1b12278b4b7d","slug":"gate-2018-application-process-to-begins-today","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"GATE 2018: \u0906\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0911\u0928\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u0930\u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942, \u092b\u0930\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59a8e2024f1c1bf5278b4adc","slug":"swachh-bharat-beti-bachao-noteban-to-be-in-ncert-textbooks","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"NCERT \u0915\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u0905\u092c \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59a8ebe44f1c1bfc268b4b91","slug":"hrd-minister-prakash-javadekar-applauded-the-performance-of-the-navodaya-vidyalaya-students","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"NEET 2017 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0935\u094b\u0926\u092f \u0935\u093f\u0926\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092f \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928 ","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59a7e47b4f1c1b5e738b48ed","slug":"ssc-stenographer-grade-c-and-d-exam-2017-admit-card-released-for-4-regions","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"SSC \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0928\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b\u0930 (\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0921 \u0938\u0940 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u0921\u0940) \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e 2017 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0921\u092e\u093f\u091f \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928\u0932\u094b\u0921","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"59a67c7d4f1c1b44738b46a3","slug":"55000-delhi-students-who-failed-in-class-10-exams-twice-will-now-be-enrolled-in-the-nios","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0947\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f 55,000 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0913\u092a\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"59a38a044f1c1bb1048b4664","slug":"at-the-age-of-21-aditya-passed-out-ca-cs-and-cma-exams","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b 21 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0906\u0926\u093f\u0924\u094d\u092f' \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0940 CA, CS \u0914\u0930 CMA \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!