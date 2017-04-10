आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

बीएड के लिए आवेदन करने का अंतिम मौका आज

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, लखनऊ

Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 01:15 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
today is the last day for fill up of bed admission

एजुकेश्‍ान लोनPC: demo pics

बीएड संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा में शामिल होने के लिए सोमवार को आवेदन करने का अंतिम मौका होगा। रविवार शाम तक प्रवेश परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन करने वालों की संख्या 4 लाख 25 हजार पहुंच गई। जबकि कुल पंजीकरण कराने वालों की संख्या पांच लाख से ज्यादा पहुंच चुकी है। इसमें से पीजी और यूजी अंतिम वर्ष के स्टूडेंट्स की संख्या 29 हजार है।

प्रवेश समन्वयक प्रो नवीन खरे ने बताया कि इस साल अभी तक पांच लाख अभ्यर्थी अपना पंजीकरण करा चुके हैं। पंजीकरण के बाद फीस जमा करने वाले अभ्यर्थियों की संख्या 4 लाख 30 हजार है। फीस जमा करके आवेदन फार्म पूरा करने वाले अभ्यर्थियों की संख्या 4 लाख 25 हजार है।

पिछले साल आवेदन करने वाले कुल अभ्यर्थियों की संख्या 3 लाख 3 हजार 32 थी। बीएड संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा के माध्यम से प्रदेश भर के बीएड कॉलेजों में दाखिला दिया जाना है। आवेदन फॉर्म पूरे होने के बाद काउंसलिंग का कार्यक्रम जारी किया जाएगा।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

bed admission bed joint entrance test bed admission 2017 top hindi news More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

मंगलवार को जारी होगा UPSEE-2017 परीक्षा का एडमिट कार्ड, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
AKTU's UPSEE-2017 exam admit card will be available from tuesday 11 april onwards

जब कुंवारी माधुरी दीक्षित से डायरेक्टर ने साइन करवाया 'नो प्रेग्नेंसी क्लॉज'

  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
Madhuri Dixit no pregnancy clause by Subhash Ghai for Khalnayak, interesting facts

कभी छाेटी सी जॉब करती थी जॉनी लीवर की बेटी, अब लोगों को हंसाकर कमा रही पैसे

  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
meet johnny lever daughter jamie lever

PICS: अंबानी की पार्टी में सलमान और जाह्नवी कपूर ने जमाया रंग

  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
Pics: Salman and Jhanvi becomes central of attraction at ambanis party

वैज्ञानिकों ने लगाया पता, सेहत के लिए चाय बेहतर या कॉफी

  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
what is better for health tea or coffee

जबर ख़बर

मिलिए 'जूनियर योगी' से, देखकर खुश हो जाएंगे आप
Read More

ना'पाक' करतूत

पाक ने कुलभूषण जाधव को दी फांसी की सजा, भारत बोला- ये हत्या की साजिश

pakistan sentenced indian national kulbhushan jadhav to death

Most Read

WBJEE-2017 परीक्षा का एडमिट कार्ड जारी,ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

WBJEE-2017 admit cards to be available from 14.00 hrs on monday
  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

बीएड के लिए आवेदन करने का अंतिम मौका आज

today is the last day for fill up of bed admission
  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

अंडरग्रेजुएट स्तर पर एडमिशन के लिए डीयू में खत्म होगा इंटरव्यू और जीडी

Du admission 2017-18: for undergraduate professional courses interview and Gd to be scrapped
  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

MPSC-2017: आयोग ने प्रिलिम्स परीक्षा के जवाब किए जारी, ऐसे चेक करें आंसर्स

mpsc preliminary exam 2017 for sarkari jobs in state answer key released
  • शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

मई से शुरू हो सकती है डीयू में दाखिले की प्रक्रिया

university of delhi may start application process from month of may
  • गुरुवार, 6 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

JEE Main 2017: देखें एक्सपर्ट्स द्वारा जारी पेपर-1 के Answers

jee main 2017 answer key of paper-1 match your answer
  • रविवार, 2 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top