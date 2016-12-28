आपका शहर Close

प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं के लिए safalta.com लाया है, Gk & GS वन लाइनर

{"_id":"586341a44f1c1b8940eecee6","slug":"test-your-general-knowledge-with-safalta-com-for-competitive-exams","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f safalta.com \u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948, Gk & GS \u0935\u0928 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0930","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 10:08 AM IST
Test your general knowledge with Safalta.com for competitive exams
Gk & GS One Liner प्रैक्टिस सेट सभी प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं के लिए उपयोगी है, यह प्रैक्टिस सेट एसबीआई, आईबीपीएस पीओ, आईबीपीएस क्लर्क इत्यादि सभी प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं के लिए इस मायने में उपयोगी है कि इसमें सामान्य ज्ञान (GK & GS) के सवालों के अभ्यास के लिए अति महत्वपूर्ण तथ्यों को सिलसिलेवार रूप से दिया गया है, जो कि पढ़ने और समझने में काफी आसान है। इसे इस प्रकार से तैयार किया गया है कि यह सभी One Dayer Exams के लिए खासी उपयोगी है। इस E-book में इतिहास, भूगोल, साइंस, अर्थव्यवस्था, राजव्यवस्था और करेंट अफेयर्स के 500 प्रश्न दिए गये है। इसमें सामान्य जागरूकता के परीक्षोपयोगी सवालों का विशेष संकलन है। हमारे विशेषज्ञों द्वारा तैयार किए गए इस प्रैक्टिस सेट का मूल्य 50 रुपये है, लेकिन www.safalta.com से आप इसे मात्र 10 रुपये का भुगतान कर खरीद सकते हैं। आगामी परीक्षा में सफलता पाने के लिए और अपनी तैयारी को और मजबूत बनाने के लिए क्लिक करें https://safalta.com/product/gkgsoneliner/ पर।
﻿