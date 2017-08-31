बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
SSC स्टेनोग्राफर (ग्रेड सी एंड डी) परीक्षा 2017 का एडमिट कार्ड जारी, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड
कर्मचारी चयन आयोग
(एसएससी) ने चार क्षेत्रों के लिए स्टेनोग्राफर (ग्रेड सी एंड डी) परीक्षा 2017 में भाग लेने वाले उम्मीदवारों के लिए एडमिट कार्ड जारी किया है। जिसमें एसएससी की चार रिजन जिनमें वेस्टर्न रीजन (मुबंई), मध्य प्रदेश रीजन, सेंट्रल रीजन और कर्नाटक-केरल रीजन शामिल है।
