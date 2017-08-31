Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

SSC स्टेनोग्राफर (ग्रेड सी एंड डी) परीक्षा 2017 का एडमिट कार्ड जारी, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

amarujala.com- Presented by: अपूर्वा राय

Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 04:17 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2017 admit card released for 4 regions
कर्मचारी चयन आयोग (एसएससी) ने चार क्षेत्रों के लिए स्टेनोग्राफर (ग्रेड सी एंड डी) परीक्षा 2017 में भाग लेने वाले उम्मीदवारों के लिए एडमिट कार्ड जारी किया है। जिसमें एसएससी की चार रिजन जिनमें वेस्टर्न रीजन (मुबंई), मध्य प्रदेश रीजन, सेंट्रल रीजन और कर्नाटक-केरल रीजन शामिल है।
पढ़ें- JKBOSE class 10th RESULT 2017: परिणाम जारी, ऐसे करें चेक

एसएससी की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट  ssc.nic.in  पर एक लिंक एक्टिवेट किया गया है, जिसमें सभी वेबसाइट के लिंक दिए गए हैं, जहां से उम्मीदवार अपने एडमिट कार्ड आदि भी डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। साथ ही इन लिंक के माध्यम से उम्मीदवार कई अन्य जानकारी भी हासिल कर सकते हैं।

ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

वेस्टर्न रीजन (मुबंई) : एडमिट कार्ड
मध्य प्रदेश रीजन : एडमिट कार्ड
सेंट्रल रीजन: एडमिट कार्ड
कर्नाटक-केरल रीजन: एडमिट कार्ड

गौरतलब है कि परीक्षाएं 11 सितबंर 2017 से 14 सितंबर 2017 के बीच आयोजित होंगी। 
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all Education News in Hindi related to careers and job vacancy news, exam results, exams notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Education and more Hindi News.

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

ssc stenographer admit card grade c d

स्पॉटलाइट

शरीर के कालेपन से आप हैं परेशान, ये फल चुटकियों में करेगा दूर

  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +
try these home remedy to get rid of skin darkness

राम रहीम को ऑफर हुआ था बिग बॉस, रख दी थी ऐसी शर्त मेकर्स ने जोड़ लिए थे हाथ

  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +
ram rahim offer salman khan show bigg boss season 9

बनना चाहते हैं अच्छा BOSS तो तुरंत अपनाएं ये आदतें

  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +
want to beome a good boss then follow these five tips

पीरियड्स के दौरान भूलकर भी न करें ये 5 गलतियां, पड़ जाएंगे लेने के देने

  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +
girls should avoid these five mistakes during periods

सोनम को स्टाइलिश लुक देने के साथ-साथ खुद भी स्टाइल में रहती हैं रिहा कपूर

  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Bollywood film producer Rhea kapoor as stylish as sister Sonam Kapoor

जबर ख़बर

पैन को आधार से लिंक करने की आज आखिरी तारीख, घर बैठे आसानी से लिंक करने के ये हैं टिप्स
Read More

चीन

BRICS: पीएम के दौरे से पहले बदले चीन के सुर, बोला- आपसी सहयोग के लिए काफी संभावनाएं

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says China and India have great potential for cooperation

Most Read

CBSE ने बदल दिया आदेश, अब स्‍कूल बेचेंगे NCERT किताबें

CBSE CHANGES THE ORDER NOW NCERT BOOKS ARE AVAILABLE IN SCHOOL PREMISES
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

JKBOSE class 10th RESULT 2017: परिणाम जारी, ऐसे करें चेक

JKBOSE class 10th bi annual Kashmir and Leh division result 2017 declared Check it here
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

10वीं में फेल हुए 55,000 छात्रों को ओपन स्कूल में मिलेगा दाखिला

55000 Delhi students who failed in Class 10 exams twice will now be enrolled in the NIOS
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

एरोल डिसूजा बने IIM अहमदाबाद के डायरेक्टर-इन-चार्ज

Errol D Souza appoints as new director in charge Of IIM Ahmedabad
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

तमिलनाडु के स्कूल को मिला स्वच्छता का राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार

Tamil Nadu School awarded Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar For Hygiene
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +

सिर्फ 21 की उम्र में 'आदित्य' ने पास की CA, CS और CMA की परीक्षा

AT THE AGE OF 21 ADITYA PASSED OUT CA CS AND CMA EXAMS
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
remembering amrita pritam on her birthday amrita pritam has lived feminism in true sense
मैं इनका मुरीद

बर्थडे स्पेशल - अमृता प्रीतम : एक कवयित्री जिसने स्त्रीवाद को शब्द दर शब्द जिया

ganesh stuti on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan gajananam gajavadanam
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - इस गणेश स्तुति से भक्ति रस के सागर में गोते लगाएं

Ye shaam kuch udaas hai
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक नीरजा मेहता ने बताया, ये शाम कुछ उदास है

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!