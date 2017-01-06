आपका शहर Close

दस दिन बाद है RRB NTPC Stage II एग्जाम, मॉक टेस्ट बनाएगा आपका काम

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 05:38 PM IST
Prepare For Your RRB NTPC Stage II Exam With Safalta.com
रेलवे रिक्रूटमेंट बोर्ड ने RRB NTPC के Stage II के एग्जाम की तारीख का ऐलान कर दिया है जो कि 17, 18 और 19 जनवरी को दो पालियों में आयोजित की जा रही है। य‌दि आप भी हैं उन लकी उम्मीदवारों में शामिल जिन्होंने सेकेंड स्टेज के लिए क्वलिफाई किया है तो www.safalta.com आपकी तैयारी में मददगार हो सकता है। इतने कम समय में तैयारी का रिविजन कर पाना आसान काम नहीं होता, लेकिन www.safalta.com ने विशेषज्ञों द्वारा ‌तैयार किए गए मॉक टेस्ट के जरिये इसे आसान कर दिया है। यहां आपको केवल 119 रुपये में पांच मॉक टेस्ट पेपरों की सीरीज मिलेगी। अपनी तैयारी को मॉक टेस्ट के अनुसार नियोजित कर प्रत्येक दूसरे दिन यदि आप मॉक टेस्ट पेपर को हल करते हैं तो निश्चित रूप से इसका उल्लेखनीय परिणाम सामने आ सकता है। ये मॉक टेस्ट पेपर परीक्षा के सटीक पैटर्न को फॉलो कर ‌तैयार किए गए हैं। प्रत्येक मॉक टेस्ट पेपर में 120 प्रश्न शामिल हैं जिनमें 50 प्रश्न जीएस, 35-35 प्रश्न गणित और ‌रीजनिंग के हैं। तो फिर बिना देर किए मॉक टेस्ट खरीदें और तैयारी को दें एक मजबूत शुरुआत। सीधे इस लिंक https://safalta.com/product/rrb-ntpc-stage-ii-mock-test-series/ पर क्लिक कर जानें पूरी जानकारी।
﻿