बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दस दिन बाद है RRB NTPC Stage II एग्जाम, मॉक टेस्ट बनाएगा आपका काम
{"_id":"586f87fe4f1c1b0765159ad8","slug":"prepare-for-your-rrb-ntpc-stage-ii-exam-with-safalta-com","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0948 RRB NTPC Stage II \u090f\u0917\u094d\u091c\u093e\u092e, \u092e\u0949\u0915 \u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 05:38 PM IST
रेलवे रिक्रूटमेंट बोर्ड ने RRB NTPC के Stage II के एग्जाम की तारीख का ऐलान कर दिया है जो कि 17, 18 और 19 जनवरी को दो पालियों में आयोजित की जा रही है। यदि आप भी हैं उन लकी उम्मीदवारों में शामिल जिन्होंने सेकेंड स्टेज के लिए क्वलिफाई किया है तो
www.safalta.com
आपकी तैयारी में मददगार हो सकता है। इतने कम समय में तैयारी का रिविजन कर पाना आसान काम नहीं होता, लेकिन
www.safalta.com
ने विशेषज्ञों द्वारा तैयार किए गए मॉक टेस्ट के जरिये इसे आसान कर दिया है। यहां आपको केवल 119 रुपये में पांच मॉक टेस्ट पेपरों की सीरीज मिलेगी। अपनी तैयारी को मॉक टेस्ट के अनुसार नियोजित कर प्रत्येक दूसरे दिन यदि आप मॉक टेस्ट पेपर को हल करते हैं तो निश्चित रूप से इसका उल्लेखनीय परिणाम सामने आ सकता है। ये मॉक टेस्ट पेपर परीक्षा के सटीक पैटर्न को फॉलो कर तैयार किए गए हैं। प्रत्येक मॉक टेस्ट पेपर में 120 प्रश्न शामिल हैं जिनमें 50 प्रश्न जीएस, 35-35 प्रश्न गणित और रीजनिंग के हैं। तो फिर बिना देर किए मॉक टेस्ट खरीदें और तैयारी को दें एक मजबूत शुरुआत। सीधे इस लिंक
https://safalta.com/product/rrb-ntpc-stage-ii-mock-test-series/
पर क्लिक कर जानें पूरी जानकारी।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"586f6ca74f1c1b0765159a08","slug":"man-risks-life-to-increase-instagram-followers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0922\u093c\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u091a\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"586f6efe4f1c1b0765159a23","slug":"who-can-replace-ms-dhoni-as-a-wicket-keeper-batsman-in-team-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0915\u0940\u092a\u0930 \u090f\u092e\u090f\u0938 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u0939","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"586f4e0f4f1c1b0765159924","slug":"national-award-winning-actor-om-puri-had-a-difficult-childhood","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0928 \u0927\u094b\u0915\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0913\u092e \u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0924\u093e\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0924\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0928","category":{"title":"Success Stories","title_hn":"\u0938\u092b\u0932\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902","slug":"success-stories"}}
{"_id":"586f3db74f1c1b44361599a1","slug":"shah-rukh-has-few-rules-to-be-followed-to-date-his-daughter","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e, '\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0921\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u092b\u0949\u0932\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586f763a4f1c1b4436159b8e","slug":"salman-khan-bandage-pm-modi-finger","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092c \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u091f\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"586f87fe4f1c1b0765159ad8","slug":"prepare-for-your-rrb-ntpc-stage-ii-exam-with-safalta-com","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0948 RRB NTPC Stage II \u090f\u0917\u094d\u091c\u093e\u092e, \u092e\u0949\u0915 \u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"586b2a694f1c1b0b52158ea6","slug":"prepare-for-ssc-chsl-in-less-time-with-safalta-com","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092e \u0938\u092e\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 SSC-CHSL \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"586b229c4f1c1ba378158bda","slug":"log-in-to-safalta-com-to-crack-ssc-chsl-2017-exam","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"SSC-CHSL 2017 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0932\u0949\u0917\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 safalta.com","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"586e34a94f1c1bb61e158b4a","slug":"boost-your-general-knowledge-with-safalta-com-s-review-officer","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u0942\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 safalta.com \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"5861f3234f1c1bec14eec45a","slug":"ssc-chsl-admit-cards-are-available-on-safalta-com","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"SSC-CHSL-2017 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0921\u092e\u093f\u091f \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 www.safalta.com \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
मंगलवार, 27 दिसंबर 2016
+
{"_id":"5864d8c04f1c1b8840eedf20","slug":"prepare-for-ssc-chsl-math-s-special-practice-set-on-safalta-com","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"SSC-CHSL MATH'S SPECIAL \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0938 \u0938\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u091f\u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u092e safalta.com","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top