SSC-MTS की तैयारी करने का बेहतरीन मौका safalta.com पर

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 11:04 AM IST
Prepare For SSC-MTS Examination On Safalta.com
SSC-MTS की परीक्षा में बैठने वाले अभ्यर्थियों की संख्या दिन-प्रतिदिन बढ़ती जा रही है। गौरतलब है कि इस परीक्षा में लाखों की संख्या में अभ्यर्थी अपनी किस्मत आजमाते हैं, पर सफलता उन्हें ही हाथ ‌लगती है जो कड़ी मेहनत और सही राणनीति अपनाते हैं। सही राणनीति से अभ्यर्थी अपनी सफलता को काफी हद तक सुनिश्चित कर सकता है। एसएससी-एमटीएस परीक्षा की तैयारी में जुटे छात्रों को सहायता प्रदान करने के लिए www.safalta.com लाया है एक बेहतरीन ऑनलाइन किट, जिसमें आपको मिलेगा Subject Wise Practice Set, 5 Mock Test, GK & GS One Liner, Monthly Current Affairs का एक पैकेज और एक E-Magazine। इस एक Practice Set में निर्धारित प्रश्नों की संख्या 100 है। Practice Set में MATH, ENGLISH, General Knowledge और  REASONING के प्रश्न दिए गए हैं। प्रत्येक मॉक टेस्ट 2017 के नवीनतम पैटर्न पर आधारित हैं। प्रत्येक मॉक टेस्ट में कुल 150 प्रश्न हैं। इस पैकेज का मूल्य मात्र 199 रुपये है। यह पैकेज हिंदी माध्यम के आवेदकों के लिए काफी उपयोगी है। इस पैकेज को लेने के लिए लिंक पर क्लिक https://safalta.com/product/sscmtsbooster/ करें।
