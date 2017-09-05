Download App
Teachers Day: अब शिक्षकों को मिलेगा राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार, सरकार करेगी सम्मानित

पूर्णिमा आचार्य

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 12:23 PM IST
on teachers day occassion central government give national awards to teachers
देश के विभिन्न प्राइमरी और सेकेंडरी स्‍कूलों में कार्यरत कुछ चुनिंदा शिक्षकों को टीचर्स डे के इस खास मौके पर सरकार द्वारा सम्मानित किया जाएगा। इन शिक्षकों को नेशनल अवॉर्ड (राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार) से सम्‍मानित किया जाएगा। दिल्‍ली के विज्ञान भवन में एक समारोह का आयोजन कर शिक्षों को पुरस्कारों से नवाजा जाएगा। आपको बता दें कि उप-राष्‍ट्रपति वैकेंया नायडू शिक्षकों को सम्‍मानित करेंगे।
खबर है कि इस कार्यक्रम में सरकारी स्‍कूलों के शिक्षकों के अलावा, CBSE,CISCE,सैनिक स्‍कूल, केंद्रीय विद्यालय संगठन, नवोदय विद्यालय समिति, सेंट्रल तिब्‍बतीन स्‍कूल एडमिनिस्‍ट्रेशन और एटोमिक एनर्जी एजुकेशन सोसाइटी द्वारा चलाए जा रहे स्‍कूलों के शिक्षक शामिल होंगे। इस नेशनल अवार्ड समारोह में हर राज्‍य के लिए अलग कोटा निर्धारित किया गया है। 

आपको बता दें कि साल 1958 में इस अवॉर्ड को देने की प्रथा शुरू की गई थी। इसमें कुल 378 अवॉर्ड दिए जाते हैं, जिसमें से 20 अवॉर्ड संस्‍कृत, पर्सियन और अरेबिक शिक्षकों के लिए होते हैं। पुरस्कार में मेडल और सर्टिफिकेट के साथ 50 हजार की राशि भी प्रदान की जाती है।
Get all Education News in Hindi related to careers and job vacancy news, exam results, exams notifications in Hindi etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Education and more Hindi News.

