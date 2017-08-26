बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
साल 2018 में तैयार होगी 'नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी'
हाईयर एजुकेशन के लिए एंट्रांस टेस्ट कराने वाली स्वायत्त संस्था 'नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी' (NTA) साल 2018 तक तैयार हो सकती है। एचआरडी मंत्रालय के सूत्रों के अनुसार अभी नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी का ड्राफ्ट मंत्रालयों के सर्कुलेशन में है और उम्मीद की जा रही है कि अगले साल तक इसे कैबिनेट पास कर देगी।
नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी बनने के बाद सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन (CBSE) और ऑल इंडिया काउंसिल फॉर टेक्निकल एजुकेशन (AICTE) एंट्रांस टेस्ट कराने की जिम्मेदारी से मुक्त हो जाएंगे और सिर्फ अकादमिक पर फोकस करेंगे। एचआरडी मंत्रालय के सूत्रों के मुताबिक एजेंसी बनने के बाद नेशनल एलिजिबिलिटी टेस्ट (NET) और सेंट्रल टीचर एलिजिबिलिटी टेस्ट (CTET) वो ही कराएगी। यहां तक की JEE भी एजेंसी ही करवाएगी।
