Maharashtra NEET 2017: DMER ने जारी की 2nd अलॉटमेंट लिस्ट, ऐसे करें चेक
Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 09:18 AM IST
डॉयरेक्टोरेट ऑफ मेडिकल एजुकेशन एंड रिसर्च (DMER) ने महाराष्ट्र मेडिकल और डेंटल कॉलेजों में एडमिशन के लिए एमबीबीएस और बीडीएस की दूसरी अलॉटमेंट लिस्ट जारी कर दी है। कैंडिडेट्स DMER की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट www.dmer.org पर जाकर अपना रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं।
