Maharashtra NEET 2017: DMER ने जारी की 2nd अलॉटमेंट लिस्ट, ऐसे करें चेक

पूर्णिमा आचार्य

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 09:18 AM IST
Maharashtra NEET 2017 DMER RELEASED 2ND ALLOTMENT LIST CHECK HERE
डॉयरेक्टोरेट ऑफ मेडिकल एजुकेशन एंड रिसर्च (DMER) ने महाराष्ट्र मेडिकल और डेंटल कॉलेजों में एडमिशन के लिए एमबीबीएस और बीडीएस की दूसरी अलॉटमेंट लिस्ट जारी कर दी है। कैंडिडेट्स DMER की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट www.dmer.org पर जाकर अपना रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं।
अलॉटमेंट लिस्ट जारी होने के बाद से ही एडमिशन प्रक्रिया शुरू हो चुकी है और ये प्रोसेस 31 अगस्त 2017 तक चलेगी। MOP-UP ROUND 2 के बाद खाली बची सीटों को लेकर विचार किया जाएगा। 

