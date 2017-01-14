आपका शहर Close

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 04:16 PM IST
Learn The Best Way To Prepare For UKPSC Exam
अगर आपने भी उत्तराखंड लोक सेवा आयोग द्वारा आयोजित सिविल सेवा परीक्षा को उत्तीर्ण करने का लक्ष्य बनाया है, तो आपके इस दृढ़ निश्चय में www.safalta.comपूरी मदद के लिए तैयार है। किसी भी परीक्षा के तैयारी के लिए सबसे अहम होता है फोकस और इसके साथ ही जरूरी होता है ज्यादा से ज्यादा पाठ्यक्रम का अभ्यास। पाठ्यक्रम के अभ्यास के लिए www.safalta.com लाया है एक ऐसा पैकेज, जिसमें आपको मिलेगी UKPSC परीक्षा से संबंधित मैग्जीन और मॉक टेस्ट सीरीज। यह एक ऑनलाइन मॉक टेस्ट सीरीज है, जो कि 2017 के नवीनतम पैटर्न पर आधारित है। इस सीरीज में कुल 5 मॉक टेस्ट पेपर हैं, प्रत्येक मॉक टेस्ट पेपर में (सामान्य ज्ञान) के कुल 150 प्रश्न शमिल हैं। मॉक टेस्ट में प्रत्येक प्रश्न के अंक बराबर रखे गए हैं और प्रत्येक प्रश्न के लिये एक अंक निर्धारित है। इस मॉक टेस्ट सीरीज को आप मात्र 99 रुपये में www.safalta.com पर विजिट कर पा सकते हैं। तैयारी के इन शेष दिनों में बिना देर किए इस पैकेज को खरीदने के लिए https://safalta.com/ukpscmocktestseries/ क्लिक करें।
safalta.com safalta ke sutra safalta safalta ke mantra

