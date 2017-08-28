Download App
kavya kavya

Kerala NEET 2017 : फेज 6 की मेरिट लिस्ट जारी, 29 अगस्त तक होगा एडमिशन

पूर्णिमा आचार्य

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 10:35 AM IST
Kerala NEET 2017 PHASE 6 MERIT LIST RELEASED ADMISSION TILL 29TH AUGUST
कमिश्नर ऑफ एंट्रांस एग्जामिनेशन (CEE) ने आज केरल मेडिकल और डेंटल कॉलेजों में एडमिशन के लिए एमबीबीएस और बीडीएस की फेज 6 की मेरिट लिस्ट जारी कर दी है। कैंडिडेट्स CEE की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट www.cee-kerala.org पर जाकर अपना रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं। मेरिट लिस्ट जारी होने के बाद से ही एडमिशन प्रक्रिया शुरू हो चुकी है और ये प्रोसेस 29 अगस्त 2017 तक चलेगी। 29 अगस्त शाम 5 बजे तक एडमिशन प्रक्रिया चलेगी। इसके बाद जो सीटें खाली बचेंगी उस पर स्पॉट एडमिशन होगा। स्पॉट एडमिशन के लिए 30 अगस्त और 31 अगस्त की तारीख चुनी गई है। 
पढ़ेंः सिर्फ 21 की उम्र में 'आदित्य' ने पास की CA, CS और CMA की परीक्षा

