Kerala NEET 2017 : फेज 6 की मेरिट लिस्ट जारी, 29 अगस्त तक होगा एडमिशन
Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 10:35 AM IST
कमिश्नर ऑफ एंट्रांस एग्जामिनेशन (CEE) ने आज केरल मेडिकल और डेंटल कॉलेजों में एडमिशन के लिए एमबीबीएस और बीडीएस की फेज 6 की मेरिट लिस्ट जारी कर दी है। कैंडिडेट्स CEE की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट
www.cee-kerala.org
पर जाकर अपना रिजल्ट देख सकते हैं। मेरिट लिस्ट जारी होने के बाद से ही एडमिशन प्रक्रिया शुरू हो चुकी है और ये प्रोसेस 29 अगस्त 2017 तक चलेगी। 29 अगस्त शाम 5 बजे तक एडमिशन प्रक्रिया चलेगी। इसके बाद जो सीटें खाली बचेंगी उस पर स्पॉट एडमिशन होगा। स्पॉट एडमिशन के लिए 30 अगस्त और 31 अगस्त की तारीख चुनी गई है।
