JNU में आवेदन प्रक्रिया 15 सितंबर से, दिसंबर में होगी परीक्षा
{"_id":"59b4b3664f1c1bf87f8b56dc","slug":"jnu-online-registration-process-starts-on-15-september-examination-will-be-held-on-december","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"JNU \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e 15 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0938\u0947, \u0926\u093f\u0938\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
Updated Sun, 10 Sep 2017 09:07 AM IST
JNU
ने अकैडमिक सेशन 2018-19 के लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया की घोषणा कर दी है। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार 15 सितंबर से आवेदन कर सकते हैं। आवेदन की अंतिम तारीख 13 अक्टूबर है। आवेदन प्रक्रिया केवल ऑनलाइन होगी।
